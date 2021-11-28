Scientists warn against the removal of social distance during the holidays – Winnipeg





Scientists are warning against abandoning social distancing this holiday season, as new polls reveal that almost half of Canadians plan to remove some of the bases. A Leger poll suggests that 45 percent of Canadians and 50 percent of Americans are on board with hugs, kisses and handshakes in the coming weeks. However, this would only give the virus causing COVID-19 more chances to spread, Winnipeg epidemiologist Cynthia Carr told Global News this week. “We absolutely should not throw any of our layers of protection out the window,” Carr said. “The increase in cases, despite vaccination në worldwide in well-vaccinated countries – whether Canada or Europe – is (not) at all surprising, because what we have done is that we have gotten rid of many of the strict distancing measures. social. The story goes down the ad “We are moving to colder weather, inland weather where we are back at that added risk,” she said, adding that there is an added risk if you are surrounded by a higher percentage of unvaccinated people. “There are more people together indoors in the recirculated air, so now is not the time at all to give up those layers of protection.” Trends Ryan Reynolds awarded the Governor-General Award with honors of songs that bring him to tears

Bryan Adams, fully vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 a second time Read more: Nearly half of Canadians give up social distancing on holidays, poll reveals Microbiologist Jason Tetro, or The Germ Guy as he is known, was not a fan of handshake even before COVID-19 came, choosing elbow and punch instead. The risk of catching something through the transfer of body fluids by touching someone’s hands goes up to 90 minutes if there is moisture, Tetro said. “We touch our faces about 16 times an hour, even unintentionally. We do not even notice that we are doing it, “Tetro told 680 CJOB this week. “If you are absolutely and completely safe for your hands, then go ahead and pull them out there to shake, but are you completely safe in the other person?” he said. “Can you be absolutely sure that person did not catch his nose shortly before he said, ‘Hey, how are you?’ Tetro chooses to use “namaste” with his hands clasped together as a way to greet someone with respect, he said. The story goes down the ad – with folders by Brittany Greenslade and Joe Scarpelli















