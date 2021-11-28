The Karnataka government makes the Covid test mandatory for international arrivals from these countries

People landing in Karnataka from South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong will be required to undergo the Rov-PCR Covid-19 test upon arrival for the new variant of the coronavirus found in these nations, the government said. state in a statement Saturday.

“International arrivals originating from South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong will be required to undergo RT-PCR testing for Covid-19 and only after a negative test will they be allowed to leave the airport / port of entry.” .

He further instructed the authorities to track down all those who have arrived from these three countries in the last 15 days and undergo repeated RT-PCR testing.

“Those passengers who test positive, will be placed in institutional isolation in the hospital for 10 days”, it is said in the announcement.

“It is imperative to undergo positive samples for the Whole Genomic Sequence (WGS) on a rapid basis,” he added.

State Health Minister K Sudhakar had said earlier in the day that those found to be positive with Covid would stay in and around the airport and be treated, if necessary.

The minister also said that home quarantine will be mandatory upon their arrival in the city.

“We are in constant contact with the Union Ministry of Health and have information that this new species in South Africa, Hong Kong, Israel and Botswana is highly contagious and has passed the Delta variant,” he said.

Two returnees from South Africa to Bengaluru tested positive for Covid-19 and their samples were sent for further testing to determine the correct variant.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for a proactive approach and a review of plans to ease international travel restrictions and urged people to be more careful as some states move quickly to take precautions and stay vigilant.

Covid situation in the state

Karnataka reported 322 new cases of Covid-19 and three deaths on Saturday, bringing the total number of infections to 29,95,285 and the number to 38,196.

Bengaluru Urban continued to top the list of cases (149), as the city saw 105 dismissals and no deaths.

During the day 176 discharges were also seen, bringing the total number of recovered in the state so far to 29,50,306. The total number of active cases is now 6754.

While the positivity rate for the day was 0.34%, the Random Fatality Rate (CFR) was 0.93%.

