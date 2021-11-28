Ukrainian Calgary Remembers Holodomor Victims: “It’s Part of Us” – Calgary





Ukrainian Calgary reminded Holodomor means “starvation death” in the language of the Sabbath, honoring the victims and raising awareness of the famine genocide. People in sports masks, including Mayor Jyoti Gondek, gathered inside St. Vladimir’s Ukrainian Orthodox Assembly in Calgary to pay their respects. During 1932-33, millions of people died of man-made famine following the political decisions of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin. Historians say between 3.3 and 3.9 million Ukrainians have died, according to the New York Times. Alexander Iwasyk, president of the Ukrainian Students Association of the University of Calgary, said there were no exact number of deaths due to “Soviet media censorship at the time”. People in sports masks gathered at the Ukrainian Orthodox Sobor of St. Vladimir in Calgary on Saturday, November 27, 2021, to commemorate the anniversary of the Holodomor.

Global News

Stalin’s collectivist policy included further food exports to the Soviet Union, Iwasyk said. Trends Ryan Reynolds awarded the Governor-General Award with honors of songs that bring him to tears

Canada bans Omicron COVID-19 variant. Experts say it is likely ‘already here’ The story goes down the ad Read more: Deans of the University of Alberta stand with the Ukrainian community: ‘Holodomor is a fact’ He said the policy led to famine because “there were no farmers in these agricultural areas. They either died or were deported to work further in the Soviet Union. “There was no food, so people were starving. “It was really part of Stalin’s five-year plan to industrialize the Soviet Union,” Iwasyk said. “I think this is really a deliberate act of the Soviet Union, of Stalin and his successors to seal Ukraine’s identity in eastern Ukraine.” Read more: Remembering the Holodomor, 85 years after the beginning of the Ukrainian genocide Iwasyk said the Holodomor is “rooted” in its cultural identity. “We actually have direct descendants who suffered from this genocide and it really is a big part of our community,” he said. “It’s something that really unites us. It really strengthens our communities. It’s something that means a lot more than just a reminder every year. It is part of us. “So many millions of us have been affected.” Read more: The Ukrainian community of Calgary holds the Holodomor ceremony to commemorate the victims The story goes down the ad Holodomor Remembrance Day is nationally recognized on the fourth Saturday in November. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8407558/calgary-ukraine-holodomor/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos