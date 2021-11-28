International
The family of the BC woman is believed to have been killed in Peru hoping for justice 5 years later
Friday marked five years since the last day anyone saw Kimberlee Kasatkin alive.
The 41-year-old mother of two disappeared in Lima, Peru, on November 26, 2016. Her children’s partner and father, Christopher Franz Bettocchi, is accused of killing her.
“It has been difficult because it has been five years since Kim disappeared without a response,” Kasatkin’s brother Jason Grafstrom told Global News.
Read more:
Kimberlee Kasatkin No body, no crime?
“In the beginning, just living in Canada, you think justice will be done, there will be some kind of solution, but five years later we have had absolutely no answer for anything other than the fact that it will not come. . we will be back and we can not expect any response soon. “
Bettocchi remains a fugitive and Kasatkin’s mother, Kathy, told Global News, his lawyer has asked a judge to release his arrest warrant because he is ill.
BC Parents of missing woman fighting for custody of grandchildren in Peru
Kimberlee’s body was never found. She was last seen in surveillance video showing the couple returning to their home on the evening of November 26, the last time police documents say she was seen alive.
Surveillance video recorded the next day shows Bettocchi dragging a large bag he could barely lift into his vehicle in an underground park. A Peruvian court has heard that Kimberlee’s body is suspected to have been inside.
Bettocchi has consistently maintained his innocence and stated that the bags contained camping equipment.
Trends
This is why WHO has bypassed 2 Greek letters to name the new variant ‘Omicron’
Floods BC: New evacuation alarms sounded as last rainstorm arrives
Read more:
Why a Missing Woman BC is now a face in the Peruvian gender justice fight
He remains charged with femicide – the murder of a woman, under Peruvian law. Kathy told Global News that she has been assured by Interpol that his case remains active. However, he cannot be tried until he appears or is arrested.
“I really want to have confidence that they are asking,” she said.
Kathy and her husband Al have spent their retirement savings searching for the truth and fighting for access to children, who are now eight and 11 years old.
The family has had little contact recently with Kimberlee’s children, who remain in the care of their grandmother on the Bettocchi side, she added.
“The kids will look and find out that their father was not there looking for their mother as the grandmother told them,” she said.
“They will discover all this that he is not far off working somewhere, he is hiding because he is not so manly as to stand up and prove his innocence which he claims is so easily proven.”
Celebrating life for the missing BC woman and allegedly dead woman in Peru
She said that while she is losing hope that there will be justice for her daughter, she maintains hope that they will be able to reconnect with the children one day.
“Our family is incomplete without all our grandchildren. “They have a family here that loves them very much,” she said.
Read more:
The BC couple in their latest attempt to bring their missing daughter’s children to Canada
“We miss the picnics during the summer in the backyard with them, we miss going with them thanks. We want them unconditionally and we want them to come back, we want to have a relationship with them, but we are not even allowed to access Skype with them. ”
Grafstrom said he remains optimistic there will be a shutdown in his sister’s case, though hope fades slightly with each passing year.
“I still have a little confidence, you want to keep that hope that something will happen – it’s a small, small belief,” he said.
“I do not want to completely give up on finding justice for Kim, but over time it diminishes a bit.”
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8406195/bc-woman-murdered-peru-kimberlee-kasatkin-justice/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]