The family of the BC woman is believed to have been killed in Peru hoping for justice 5 years later

Friday marked five years since the last day anyone saw Kimberlee Kasatkin alive.

The 41-year-old mother of two disappeared in Lima, Peru, on November 26, 2016. Her children’s partner and father, Christopher Franz Bettocchi, is accused of killing her.

“It has been difficult because it has been five years since Kim disappeared without a response,” Kasatkin’s brother Jason Grafstrom told Global News.

“In the beginning, just living in Canada, you think justice will be done, there will be some kind of solution, but five years later we have had absolutely no answer for anything other than the fact that it will not come. . we will be back and we can not expect any response soon. “

Bettocchi remains a fugitive and Kasatkin’s mother, Kathy, told Global News, his lawyer has asked a judge to release his arrest warrant because he is ill.

















Kimberlee’s body was never found. She was last seen in surveillance video showing the couple returning to their home on the evening of November 26, the last time police documents say she was seen alive.

Surveillance video recorded the next day shows Bettocchi dragging a large bag he could barely lift into his vehicle in an underground park. A Peruvian court has heard that Kimberlee’s body is suspected to have been inside.

Bettocchi has consistently maintained his innocence and stated that the bags contained camping equipment.

He remains charged with femicide – the murder of a woman, under Peruvian law. Kathy told Global News that she has been assured by Interpol that his case remains active. However, he cannot be tried until he appears or is arrested.

“I really want to have confidence that they are asking,” she said.

Kathy and her husband Al have spent their retirement savings searching for the truth and fighting for access to children, who are now eight and 11 years old.

The family has had little contact recently with Kimberlee’s children, who remain in the care of their grandmother on the Bettocchi side, she added.

“The kids will look and find out that their father was not there looking for their mother as the grandmother told them,” she said.

She said that while she is losing hope that there will be justice for her daughter, she maintains hope that they will be able to reconnect with the children one day.

“Our family is incomplete without all our grandchildren. “They have a family here that loves them very much,” she said.

“We miss the picnics during the summer in the backyard with them, we miss going with them thanks. We want them unconditionally and we want them to come back, we want to have a relationship with them, but we are not even allowed to access Skype with them. ”

Grafstrom said he remains optimistic there will be a shutdown in his sister’s case, though hope fades slightly with each passing year.

“I still have a little confidence, you want to keep that hope that something will happen – it’s a small, small belief,” he said.

“I do not want to completely give up on finding justice for Kim, but over time it diminishes a bit.”