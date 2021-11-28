Vaccine inequality and hesitation have made the Omicron variant more likely, scientists say





The new variant, known as Omicron, was first identified in South Africa, although it is unclear if it originated there or if it was brought to the country from other countries in the region.

What scientists know is that the virus is much more likely to change in places where vaccination is low and transmission is high.

“It probably appeared in another country and was discovered in South Africa, which has very, very good capacity and ability of genomic sequence … it could be a consequence of an explosion, maybe in some parts of Sub-Africa. “There is not a large amount of genomic surveillance and the vaccination rate is low,” Michael Head, a senior global health researcher at the University of Southampton, told CNN in a telephone interview.

Head said the emergence of new variants was “a natural consequence of being too slow to vaccinate the world”. “We still have large unvaccinated populations, as we have throughout Sub-Saharan Africa, and these are susceptible to major outbreaks,” he said. New versions of the virus that have caused problems in the past, Head added, have all emerged from countries that have experienced major, uncontrolled outbreaks, such as when the Alpha variant was first discovered in the UK last December, or the variant Delta that was the first. found in India in February. The Omicron variant is already spreading around the world – as of Sunday, it has been unveiled in a number of countries including South Africa, Botswana, Australia, the UK, Germany, Italy and Belgium. Many countries around the world have reacted to the news that South African scientists have discovered the new variant by rapidly closing their borders to travelers coming from countries in the region, including South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini. , Mozambique and Malawi. But scientists and experts and public health advocates have warned that the huge gap between vaccination levels in the developed and developing world is likely to be blamed. Jeremy Farrar, director of Wellcome Trust, a health research charity, said the new variant shows why the world needs to provide more equal access to vaccines and other public health tools. “The new variants are a reminder, if we needed them, that the pandemic is not over,” he said on Twitter. “Inequality is what will prolong the pandemic.” According to the World Health Organization (WHO), only 7.5% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. In the eight countries most affected by travel bans related to the Omicron variant, the percentage of populations that have had at least one vaccine dose ranges from 5.6% in Malawi to 37% in Botswana. Meanwhile, 63.9% of people in high-income countries have received at least one injection, according to the WHO. In both the European Union and the United States, about 70% of people have received at least one injection, according to the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While there are many reasons why a country may have a lower vaccination rate – vaccine reluctance remains a major problem in many countries, including South Africa – Head said lack of access to doses is a problem of great. “One contribution to this is the richer countries that accumulate doses above and beyond what we actually need and do not pursue commitments to donate vaccines to COVAX or directly to the countries themselves,” he said. COVAX is the WHO global vaccine distribution program. Since last month, 537 million doses have been shipped through the scheme to 144 countries – a handful of the 7.9 billion doses have been administered globally so far. The WHO target to vaccinate 40% of the population of all countries by the end of 2021 and 70% by the middle of next year seems unattainable, with only two African countries, Morocco and Tunisia, currently in the right way to reach. purpose. Writing in The Guardian newspaper On Saturday, Gordon Brown, the WHO global health finance ambassador and former UK prime minister, said that “the world’s failure to put vaccines in the arms of people in the developing world is now following us. We were warned – and yet here we are. “ “In the absence of mass vaccination, Covid is not only spreading unbridled among vulnerable people, but is changing, with new variants emerging from poorer countries and now threatening to spread to fully vaccinated people in more vulnerable countries. rich of the world. ” he wrote. The head agreed with this assessment. “He is coming back completely to bite us … until the pandemic is resolved … and that includes vaccinating every corner of the world, then he can come back, we saw this with Delta in India.” And Dr. Richard Lessells, an infectious disease specialist at KwaZulu-Natal University in Durban, South Africa, said the rich world response to the news that South African scientists discovered a new variant was an example of its selfishness. “What I found disgusting and really disturbing … was not just the travel ban being implemented by the UK and Europe, but that this was the only reaction, or the strongest reaction. “There was no word of support they would offer to African countries to help us control the pandemic and there is no particular mention of addressing this vaccine inequality we have been warning about throughout the year and [of which] “We are now seeing the consequences,” he told CNN.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/28/world/omicron-coronavirus-variant-vaccine-inequity-intl-cmd/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos