The UK has not been invited to Channel migration talks in France





France will host a meeting of European ministers today to discuss ways to stop migrants crossing the Canal by dinghy, but without Britain, which was expelled after a row last week. The British government has announced plans for its talks on the migration crisis in the Channel with European ministers this week, after it was frozen by the crisis meeting in France. Home Secretary Priti Patel was suspended from today’s meeting in Calais after Prime Minister Boris Johnson published the text of a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron outlining London’s demands for coordinated action. But after the tragic drownings of 27 people in the Channel last Wednesday, Ms. Patel wrote on Twitter: “I will hold urgent talks with my European counterparts this week to prevent further tragedies in the Channel.” There was no immediate comment from Ms. Patel’s interior ministry on the place or time of the talks. But she used a comment in Sunday’s Sun newspaper to express the need for joint action and tougher legislation in the UK, as she is under pressure in the right-wing media and from her Conservative party to control the crisis. . “There is still much more we can do and I am sorry that I am not in a meeting with European ministerial counterparts today to discuss this urgent issue,” she wrote in the tabloid. “We have to be creative in finding new solutions that will have the maximum possible impact, so the prime minister and I are ready to discuss the proposals with our French counterparts at any time,” Ms. Patel said. “And I know from my discussions with my European partners in recent days and weeks that there is more that can be done. Together, we can destroy human smuggling gangs and save lives – but we must to act now. “ Ministers from France, Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium will meet at the northern French port of Calais this afternoon, following the deaths of 27 Iraqi Kurds and others as they attempted to cross from France to England in a fragile dinghy. Despite Calais’ refusal, the UK pushed for new action with France, as demanded by Johnson in his letter to President Macron, including sending illegal immigrants to France and joint police patrols on the north French coast. “These are exactly the kinds of things we need to do,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Sky News. “Our policy is very clear: these ships must stop. We can not do this ourselves. We need the cooperation of the French,” he said. But ahead of the meeting in Calais, Britain and France faced growing criticism for quarreling instead of working together. “Both countries are involved in a game of blame as children drown in our channel,” said Lisa Nandy, foreign relations spokeswoman for Britain’s opposition Labor Party, on Sky. “It’s just unconscious,” she said.

