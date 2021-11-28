Low expectations for nuclear talks as Iran creates facts on the ground

Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
PARIS, Nov 28 (Reuters) – World powers and Iran return to Vienna on Monday for a final effort to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal, but little progress is expected as Tehran’s nuclear activities continue in a visible effort to gain leverage against the West. .
Diplomats say time is running out to revive the pact, which then-US President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018, angering Iran and intimidating the other world powers involved – Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia.
Six rounds of indirect talks were held between April and June. The new round begins after a hiatus caused by the election of a new Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi, a hardline cleric.
Tehran’s new negotiating team has made demands that US and European diplomats consider unrealistic. They are pushing for the lifting of all US and EU sanctions imposed since 2017, including those unrelated to its nuclear program.
In parallel, Tehran’s conflicts with the UN nuclear watchdog, which monitors its nuclear program, have intensified. Iran has continued its uranium enrichment program, and the IAEA says its inspectors have been treated roughly and denied access to reinstall surveillance cameras in a country it deems essential to reviving the deal.
“They are doing enough technically to be able to change their basic relationship with the West to be able to have a more equal dialogue in the future,” said a Western diplomat involved in the talks.
Two European diplomats said it seemed Iran was just playing for time to amass more material and knowledge.
Western diplomats say they will go to Monday’s talks with the premise that they will resume where they left off in June. They have warned that if Iran continues with its maximalist positions and fails to re-establish its co-operation with the IAEA, then they will have to quickly reconsider their options.
Iran’s chief negotiator and foreign minister reiterated on Friday that the complete lifting of sanctions would be the only thing on the table in Vienna.
“If this is the position that Iran continues to hold on Monday, then I do not see a negotiated solution,” said one European diplomat.
Some diplomats said Iran was now four to six weeks away from the “explosion time” it needs to stockpile enough decomposable material for a single nuclear weapon, though they warned it still had about two years from the opportunity to arm it. him.
If the talks fail, it is likely that the United States and its allies will initially confront Iran at the IAEA next month calling for an urgent meeting.
However, they will also want to try to keep on the side Russia, which has political influence in Iran and China, which offers economic breathing space to Tehran through oil purchases, as they initially seek alternative diplomatic alternatives.
Diplomats of one scenario say Washington has suggested that it is negotiating an open interim agreement with Tehran as long as a permanent agreement is not reached. However, they say it will take time and there is no certainty that the Islamic Republic has any appetite for it.
“Iran can count on its unrestricted nuclear advances and unsupervised production of centrifuges to put more pressure on the West to quickly give way to talks,” Eurasian analyst Henry Rome said in a note.
“But it is likely to have the opposite effect, signaling that the new Iranian team has no interest in resolving the nuclear issue and accelerating the transition to a more restrictive policy next year.”
