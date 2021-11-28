Thousands still without electricity as Arwen storm continues | Weather in the UK

Storm Arwen continues to rage over the UK, leaving thousands without power.

Three people have been killed by falling trees after wind speeds of nearly 100 miles per hour were recorded in some parts of the country.

Yellow weather warnings have been placed in large parts of Scotland and the north of England for wind and ice, with the Met Office predicting further winter rains.

A director in Northern Ireland died after a tree fell on his car, another man was hit by a tree falling in Cumbria and a third died after his car crashed in Aberdeenshire.

Thousands of homes in the north of England and Scotland are still without power due to Hurricane Arwen.

Temperatures were expected to struggle to reach above zero in some parts, with the -1C forecast in Manchester and Newcastle.

The Meteorological Office said it would be a cold and chilly day, with rainfall affecting the east coastal areas.

He added that there is a risk of icy stretches, with snowfall becoming wider in parts of Scotland and the north west of England early Sunday.

Motorcyclists are picked up by a snow-covered truck on the A515 near Biggin, in Peak District, Derbyshire. Photo: Jacob King / PA

The landslides of nearly 100 miles per hour also caused transport disruptions, power outages and damage to buildings, while heavy snow resulted in truck blockages and the use of snowplows in a number of areas.

Listing some of the aftermath from the first named storm of the season, the Met Office said that during strong winds and a mixture of rain, snow and snow there had been power outages, transportation disruptions, tree falls, there were big waves coastal and storm. preku disa kodra.

In Northern Ireland, the Dark Hedges tree path fell victim to the storm, with a beech tree uprooted on Bregagh Road near Armoy.

The tourist attraction, made famous by the TV series Game of Thrones, was hit by strong winds overnight.

Im A Celebrity competitors have also been removed from the TV series square at Gwrych Castle, near Abergele., Conwy, because of the extreme weather.

Episodes of this weekend of the show have been canceled.

Arwen Storm: Wild weather hits video report in UK

In a statement the producers said: Due to the technical difficulties caused by the extreme weather conditions in the area, there will be no new episodes of Im A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! this weekend (Saturday and Sunday).

I’m a celebrity Get me out of here! will be replaced tonight and tomorrow evening on ITV schedules by summary shows (expressed by Ant & Dec) with the best moments from previous series.

Storm Arwens winds have also destroyed a magical Christmas attraction on the world’s oldest railway.

The sold-out and 90-minute North Pole Express experience is known for families taking the train from East Tanfield station in the north-east of England to see Santa and get a Christmas present.

Impairment of the North Pole Express experience at East Tanfield station. Photo: Tanfield Railway / PA

A volunteer from Tanfield Railway, where trains run on a railroad dating back to 1725, said the damage was truly disappointing.

A lot of hard work has been done [and] it took a lot of volunteer time, David Watchman told PA Media.

We saw some extreme weather, we were always prepared, but the winds were at another level last night, and there are just so many for which you can connect and prepare.

It has been completely different from what we have experienced before.