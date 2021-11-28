the Dutch, the Australians find the omicron variant; others restrain the journey

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) The Netherlands confirmed 13 cases of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus on Sunday and Australia found two as the half-world countries became the latest to detect it in travelers coming from South Africa.

Israel decided to ban entry for foreigners and Morocco said it would suspend all incoming air travel from around the world for two weeks starting Monday, the most drastic thing of a growing group of travel curbs imposed by nations worldwide as they try to slow down the variant. spreads.

Confirmed or suspected cases of the new variant have already appeared in several European countries, in Israel and Hong Kong, just days after it was identified by researchers in South Africa. The first act, the subsequent questioning approach reflected the growing alarm about the emergence of a potentially more contagious variant nearly two years into a pandemic that has killed more than 5 million people, turned lives upside down and ruined economies across the globe.

While much remains to be learned about the new variant, researchers are concerned that it may be more resistant to the protection offered by vaccines and could mean that the pandemic lasts longer than anticipated.

The Dutch public health authority confirmed that 13 people who arrived from South Africa on Friday have tested positive so far for omicron. They were among 61 people who tested positive for the virus after arriving on the last two flights at Amsterdams Schiphol Airport before a flight ban was enforced. They were immediately put in solitary confinement, most at a nearby hotel, while the sequence was carried out.

Authorities in Australia said two overseas travelers arriving in Sydney from Africa became the first in the country to test positive for the omicron variant. Newcomers from nine African countries are now required to be quarantined at a hotel upon arrival. Two German states reported a total of three cases of returning travelers over the weekend.

Israel moved to ban the entry of foreigners and to mandate quarantine for all Israelis arriving from abroad.

Restrictions on the country’s borders are not an easy step, but it is a temporary and necessary step, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting.

Dr. Ran Balicer, head of the government advisory panel for COVID-19, told public radio Israels Kan that the new measures were necessary for the fog of war surrounding the new variant, saying it was better to act early and strictly to prevent its spread. .

Morocco’s foreign ministry wrote on Twitter on Sunday that all incoming air travel to the North African country would be suspended to preserve Morocco’s achievements in fighting the pandemic and protecting the health of its citizens. Morocco has been at the forefront of vaccinations in Africa and kept its borders closed for months in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Dutch Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said he had asked his country’s public health institute for advice on whether additional travel restrictions were needed, but he wanted to coordinate with his European Union counterparts because I think these are indeed steps we will need to take together.

Many countries have restricted or banned travel from various South African countries between New Zealand, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. Countries that had already imposed restrictions include Brazil, Canada, the EU, Iran and the US. This contradicts the advice of the World Health Organization, which has warned against any overreaction before the variant is fully studied.

The South African government responded angrily to travel bans, which it said were similar to South Africa’s punishment for its advanced genomic ranking and ability to detect new variants more quickly. He said he would try to persuade countries that have forced him to reconsider.

“While we respect the right of all countries to take the necessary precautions to protect their citizens, we must remember that this pandemic requires cooperation and exchange of expertise,” said in a statement the Minister for International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor.

The leading infectious disease expert in the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said he would not be surprised if the omicron variant was already in the US, although it has not yet been discovered there.

In Europe, much of which has already been struggling with a sharp rise in cases in recent weeks, officials were also on guard.

The UK on Saturday tightened rules on wearing masks and testing newcomers after finding two omicron cases. Spain announced it would not accept unvaccinated British visitors starting December 1.

Italy was going through the airline passenger lists that arrived in the last two weeks after a business traveler who returned from Mozambique and landed in Rome on November 11 tested positive for omicron. Lazio region’s top health official, Alessio DAmato, said controls at airports, ports and train stations have been tightened.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said that while his country had not yet confirmed cases, it is likely that there are currently cases in circulation.

While it is not yet clear how existing vaccines against the omicron variant work, Veran said France is not changing its strategy to combat the recent rise in delta-induced infections, which focuses on increasing vaccinations and boosters.

David Hui, a respiratory medicine expert and government adviser on the Hong Kong pandemic, said that although it is not clear whether current coronavirus vaccines are effective against the new variant, the city vaccination rate should increase and boosting doses should be implemented as soon as possible.

He said the two people who tested positive for the omicron variant had received the Pfizer injection and showed very mild symptoms, such as a sore throat.

Vaccines should work, but there will be a reduction in effectiveness, he said.

Moulson reported from Berlin. Zen Soo in Hong Kong, Adam Schreck in Bangkok and Associated Press writers worldwide contributed to this report.

