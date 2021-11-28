Kerala government announces 7-day quarantine for international passengers amid Omicron threat | Kerala News





Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Saturday announced a strict seven-day quarantine for those arriving from abroad in view of the emergence of Omicron, a new variant of the coronavirus, reported abroad. If they test positive for coronavirus, samples will be sent for further testing to determine the variant. “At the moment there is no cause for concern in the state. Things are under control. The state has taken all precautionary steps according to the Centre’s instructions and supervision will be strengthened at all airports,” said Health Minister Veena George. “The new variant has not been reported in Kerala until now. But in the wake of reports of a new variant, the accepted Covid protocols – the use of sanitary pads, masks and social distancing – must be strictly adhered to. Regarding quarantine For them coming from abroad, the instructions of the Center are expected and we will also be careful in this aspect “, said George. Urging everyone to follow COVID guidelines strictly, she also said those who have not been vaccinated yet should get the vaccine as soon as possible. RT-PCR test before and after arrival According to the central guidelines, all passengers arriving in the country from abroad must undergo an RT-PCR test within 72 hours and upload it to the Air Suvidha portal. Test samples will be collected for an RT-PCR test even after quarantine. Suspected passenger samples coming from these countries will be sent for genetic testing for virus variants. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for a proactive approach and a review of plans to ease international travel restrictions. The Ministry of Civil Aviation had announced the resumption of scheduled international flights to and from India from December 15 after a 20-month suspension caused by the coronavirus. Modi instructed that genome sequence samples be collected by travelers and the international community according to the norms, tested through the network of laboratories already established under the Indian Genomics Consortium SARS-CoV-2 (INSACOG) and the early warning signals identified for management of COVID-19, the statement said. The Union Ministry of Health said on Friday that countries in Europe, including the United Kingdom, and South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel have been placed in the category of risk. The fear of the new variant comes at a time when Kerala in recent months has registered 50 percent of new daily cases in the country and has a similar record of having a high percentage of the total number of active cases.

