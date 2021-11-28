Nuclear talks with Iran are resuming. Here is what is at stakeExBulletin



change subtitles Vahid Salemi / AP

Talks on reviving Iran’s nuclear deal resume Monday in Vienna. This will be the seventh round of meetings between the United States, Iran, European powers and China, but the first in almost six months.

And a lot has happened since the last round to raise stakes for every deal.

To sum up, the 2015 agreement gave Iran relief from economic sanctions in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear program. President Trump abandoned the deal in 2018, reinstating sanctions the U.S. had lifted. Iran responded with a public, step-by-step increase in the machinery used to enrich uranium, the nuclear fuel needed for a bomb.

Iran and the US along with other world powers involved in the deal say they want to restore it. But they have stalled as to who takes the first steps.

Since the stalemate in talks, Iran has elected a new, hard-line president who has stepped up his country’s demands for any new deal. And in the background, there have been a series of attacks on Iran’s nuclear program, suspected to have originated in Israel, including the assassination of a leading Iranian scientist a year ago. This increases the risk of conflict at the negotiating table.

Both the US and Iran do not respect the agreement now

The Trump administration argued that the deal worked out by the Obama White House was too short to expire in 2025 and should have sought substantial changes in Iran policies. When Trump reinstated sanctions, he cut off most of Iran’s oil sales. When the other partners in the deal, the European Union, China, Russia objected, the US threatened that any company doing business with Iran would also be cut off from doing business with the US Most of these sanctions are still in place and Iranians feel the economic pain . This is a lever for Biden negotiators now.

In response to the U.S. withdrawal, Iran methodically broke the boundaries of the agreement, its conservative parliament even passed a law to seek these violations. Since then, the country has amassed more enriched uranium than the deal allows. And it has enriched its supply far beyond the levels set out in the agreement, i.e. closer to the enrichment levels needed for a weapon.

At the time the US was in the deal and Iran was implementing it, analysts said its program was frozen and at least a year away from producing enough enriched uranium needed for a bomb. Now, experts say it could be a month away if Iran would like to do it. (But making an actual bomb, testing and loading it on missiles can take a year or two.) Perhaps most troubling is that Iran has restricted access to inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency, a nuclear watchdog that monitors its countries. nuclear. They can be loss of vital information.

To return to the deal, the US will have to lift its complicated network of sanctions. Iran will have to reopen to inspectors, dismantle equipment and send uranium or reduce enrichment levels. Either way, Iran has already learned more about how to produce a nuclear weapon in the process.

Iran has a new leadership that sounds like a tougher negotiating position

Between dissatisfaction with the country’s poor economy and disappointment at the deal’s downfall, Iranians elected President Ibrahim Raisi in June. He is tougher than his predecessor, Hassan Rouhani, who had agreed to the deal in 2015. Raisi seems determined to show he can reach a better deal for his people.

The man who is expected to lead the negotiations on Iran recently said that these should not even be called “nuclear talks”. He claims they are for sanctions. “We have no nuclear talks,” said Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani. state media, “because the nuclear issue was fully agreed in 2015.”

Iranian officials say, in essence, that since it was the US that broke the first deal, it should be the US that makes the first moves to restore it by lifting all sanctions. And, burned by Trump’s withdrawal, they say they want a guarantee that the deal will remain in place even after the next US presidential election, a promise that is probably not possible under the US system.

The Biden administration wants an agreement, but will not wait long

US officials see the new stance on the other side and say it is up to Iran to prove it is interested in a deal. Speaking to NPR last week, US negotiator Robert Malley softened expectations. “If [Iran is] dragging their feet on the negotiating table, accelerating the pace of their nuclear program, that would be their response if they wanted to get back into the deal, “Malley said.” And it would be negative if that is what they choose to do. . “

He has asked Iran to at least meet directly with the US, which it refuses. He and European leaders have called on Iran to stop violating the terms of the agreement. Malley told NPR that if Iran does not return to the deal, the US will need “further diplomatic and other efforts to address Iran’s nuclear ambitions.” He said Iran’s nuclear progress could make it too late for a deal. “We do not have much time before we have to conclude that Iran has chosen another path,” he said.

At times, the U.S. has also raised the idea of ​​adding new terms to the deal, including perhaps extending the deal or trying to include restrictions on Iran’s ballistic missile program. Iran says they are not beginners.

Supporters of an agreement say it would curb Iran’s nuclear weapons. Opponents say this would allow Iran to move with missiles and militants

Proponents of re-entering the deal say it prevents Iran from approaching the production of a bomb. Even Trump The Secretary of Defense said Iran was in compliance when the agreement was in force. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online.

Opponents of the deal say the Iranian regime is faltering and being hurt by sanctions. They say Iran would make more concessions to get out of sanctions or it could eventually collapse. The easing of sanctions would give the Iranian government access to the vast oil revenues it could use to destabilize the Middle East. Some Israeli officials suggest that sabotage or even military strikes are preferable to prevent the advancement of Iran’s nuclear program.

But this is seen as a dangerous approach that could lead to war. The Biden administration is seeking to remove Iran from the list of possible world points. And Iran wants to start doing business with the world. That may be enough to lead both countries to a new agreement, whether it is a return to the old agreement or a half-step towards easing tensions. The latter could mean a partial deal that removes some US sanctions in exchange for Iran reducing some of the steps it has taken.