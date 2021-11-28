International
‘Cow .. woman .. o husband ..’ Love triangle .. Twist Adirindi! »Jsnewstimes
Every country in the world has a habit. In some areas people practice their beliefs and beliefs. Elsewhere we see people adopting superstitions as well. However, a woman in Cambodia married a cow that was growing alone. See for yourself why.
What happened?
The writers have recently posted a shocking video. A Cambodian woman living in the Marital Bliss area loves her cow. The woman says her dead husband will be reborn like this cow. She also married the cow.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iv0vxJUoe1k
Kim Hung .. Husband has recently died. Since then she bathes next to the cow she has and takes it inside the house and lying on the head of the head used by her husband. Those who asked were shocked to hear Kim’s answer.
[quote author= ]I think of this cow as my husband. Because my husband would do the same living every job he does. My husband remembers when I saw this. & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; [/quote]
The woman’s son says the same thing. That’s why he said he was taking care of the cow safely wherever he went. His father’s soul was in the cow.
Wedding..
She invited 100 people from the village to the wedding. However, those who came to the wedding said it was just a normal cow, but the woman was unable to hear. Kim told her children not to sell the cow even if she was alive and dead. She said if the cow dies, they should be buried as their father did.
In many countries ..
95 percent of Cambodians follow Buddhism. They believe that when someone dies, that soul enters another body. However, it is very rare to believe that this type of animal enters the body. & Nbsp;
However, animal marriage is nothing new. She tried to marry a young man from Indonesia on July 14, 2020.
Read also: Omicron variant: The main suggestions for the new variant are in the center. Letter to the states to be ready
Read also: New Covid variant: ‘God .. Oh good god .. Please do not let the new variant come to my country’
Read also: Mann Ki Baat: Power for me & zwnj; No. Public service is important: Prime Minister Modi
Read also: Koo app: International recognition for ‘Koo’ .. Indian app launched in Nigeria
Read also: Koo app: ‘Koo’ in the language of your choice, ‘freely, more easily’
Also read: & nbsp; Human sperm for chimpanzees .. Did the Russian scientist’s experiment succeed?
Also read: & nbsp; Is it so dangerous not to eat food? Does our body eat itself?
Also read: & nbsp; What is the difference between meeting and staying overnight? Which is safe?
Interesting & zwnj; For videos, analytics & nbsp; ABP Desam Channel YouTube & nbsp; Subscribe & zwnj; Do
.
Sources
2/ https://jsnewstimes.com/world/international-news-cow-woman-o-husband-triangle-love-story-twist-adirindi
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]