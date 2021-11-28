Israel bans foreign visitors as fear of Omicron Covid grows worldwide | Coronavirus

Israel is banning entry for all foreign nationals as countries around the world tighten controls against the new strain of the coronavirus Omicron, which it fears could make vaccines less effective.

In the world’s largest effort to keep the Omicron variant at bay, the Israeli coronavirus cabinet has authorized a series of measures including banning foreigners from entering, a red list of travel to 50 African countries and mandatory quarantine for all Israelis who come from outside. .

Many countries, including Brazil, Canada, the European Union, Iran and the US, have imposed restrictions on various South African countries over the past two days in response to warnings about the new version’s transmission. Some scientists fear that Omicron will be more likely to infect or reinfect people who have immunity to previous variants.

The Dutch public health authority confirmed on Sunday that 13 people who arrived by flight from South Africa on Friday had tested positive so far for the Omicron type. Health Minister Hugo de Jonge has not ruled out further measures depending on the seriousness of the new variant, adding that more cases of Omicron are unlikely to appear in the Netherlands. That could be the tip of the iceberg, he said.

Experts have criticized the previous Dutch policy which meant that vaccinated passengers could board a plane without the need for a negative test result.

Austria announced on Sunday that it had revealed its first suspected case of Omicron, while French Health Minister Olivier Vran said it was probably only a matter of hours before the variant was taken in France. Cases have already been discovered in Germany, Italy and Belgium.

Following the discovery of two cases in the UK, the government reinstated several restrictions including the mandatory wearing of the mask on public transport and shops in England.

Swiss voters, meanwhile, chose to support the government in a referendum on whether people going to bars and restaurants must show a Covid certificate to demonstrate their vaccination or cure status. Early results show that more than 60% of voters chose to support the law for a turnout of 64%. Opponents of the Covid transition had claimed that the system was creating an apartheid system. On Sunday, police cordoned off government buildings and the Swiss parliament in the city of Bern in anticipation of the protests.

Over the weekend, New Zealand announced it was restricting travel from nine South African countries, and Japan expanded its border controls to include more countries from the region.

Tourist-dependent Thailand, which has only recently begun to release its strict border restrictions on leisure travelers from certain countries, announced a ban on visitors from eight African countries. Similar restrictions went into effect at Singapore Business Center, which bans entry and transit for anyone with a recent travel history to seven South African countries. Sri Lanka banned the landing of passengers arriving from six African countries, as did the Maldives.

As governments tighten restrictions, Switzerland is voting About two-thirds of Swiss voters support Covid law, according to opinion polls, but a minority claim the certificate is creating an apartheid system.

Stronger restrictions reflect the rapid steps taken by countries around the world to limit the spread of the Omicron variant just a few days after researchers in South Africa identified it. The first act, the subsequent questioning approach reflected the growing alarm about the emergence of a potentially more contagious variant nearly two years into a pandemic that has killed more than 5 million people, turned lives upside down and ruined economies across the globe.

This contradicts the advice of the World Health Organization, which has warned against any excessive reaction before the variant is fully studied.

While much remains to be learned about the new variant, researchers are concerned that it may be more resistant to the protection offered by vaccines and could mean that the pandemic lasts longer than expected.

At the latest indication that the new variant may be difficult to limit, health officials in Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, said two passengers arriving in Sydney from South Africa on Saturday evening had resulted positive. Both people were asymptomatic, fully vaccinated and quarantined, NSW Health said. Another 12 passengers from South Africa were also in the 14-day hotel quarantine, while about 260 other passengers and air crew were sent to isolation.

Israel also approved the use of controversial Shin Bet internal phone surveillance technology to track the contacts of people in Israel confirmed with the new variant.

Israeli rights groups had condemned the use of the technology as a violation of privacy rights, and the Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that its use should be restricted.

Dr Ran Balicer, head of the government advisory panel for Covid, told public radio Israels Kan that the new measures were necessary for the fog of war surrounding the new variant, saying it was better to act early and strictly prevent the spread. his.

On Saturday, Israel said it had discovered the new species in a traveler returning from Malawi and was investigating seven other suspected cases. The seven people included three who had been vaccinated and all were placed in isolation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report