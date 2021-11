Israel bans foreign visitors as fear of Omicron Covid grows worldwide | Coronavirus

Israel is banning entry for all foreign nationals as countries around the world tighten controls against the new strain of the coronavirus Omicron, which it fears could make vaccines less effective.

In the world’s largest effort to keep the Omicron variant at bay, the Israeli coronavirus cabinet has authorized a series of measures including banning foreigners from entering, a red list of travel to 50 African countries and mandatory quarantine for all Israelis who come from outside. .

Many countries, including Brazil, Canada, the European Union, Iran and the US, have imposed restrictions on various South African countries over the past two days in response to warnings about the new version’s transmission. Some scientists fear that Omicron will be more likely to infect or reinfect people who have immunity to previous variants.

The Dutch public health authority confirmed on Sunday that 13 people who arrived by flight from South Africa on Friday had tested positive so far for the Omicron type. Health Minister Hugo de Jonge has not ruled out further measures depending on the seriousness of the new variant, adding that more cases of Omicron are unlikely to appear in the Netherlands. That could be the tip of the iceberg, he said.

Experts have criticized the previous Dutch policy which meant that vaccinated passengers could board a plane without the need for a negative test result.

Austria announced on Sunday that it had revealed its first suspected case of Omicron, while French Health Minister Olivier Vran said it was probably only a matter of hours before the variant was taken in France. Cases have already been discovered in Germany, Italy and Belgium.