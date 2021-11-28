Britain tightens COVID rules while the world on alert for Omicron

By PAN PYLAS

LONDON (AP) – The new omicron potentially more contagious variant of the coronavirus appeared in more European countries on Saturday, just days after it was identified in South Africa, leaving governments around the world trying to stop the spread.

The UK on Saturday tightened its rules on wearing masks and testing international arrivals after finding two cases. New cases were confirmed on Saturday in Germany and Italy, with Belgium, Israel and Hong Kong also reporting that the variant has been found in travelers.

In the US, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, said he would not be surprised if the omicron variant was already in the United States.

“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this rate of transmission … almost invariably in the end it will go to basically everyone,” Fauci told NBC television.

Due to fears that the new variant has the potential to be more resistant to the protection offered by vaccines, there are growing concerns worldwide that the pandemic and blockade-related restrictions will continue for much longer than expected.

Nearly two years after the start of the pandemic that has claimed more than 5 million lives worldwide, countries are on high alert. Many have already imposed travel restrictions on flights from South Africa, as they seek to buy time to assess whether the omicron variant is more transmissible than the current dominant delta variant.

In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was necessary to take “targeted and precautionary measures” as two people tested positive for the new version in England.

“Right now this is the responsible course of action to slow down the planting and spread of this new variant and to maximize our protection,” he told a news conference.

Among the measures announced, Johnson said anyone arriving in England should have a PCR test for COVID-19 on the second day after their arrival and be isolated until they pass a negative test. And if anyone tested positive for the omicron variant, then he said their close contacts would have to be isolated for 10 days regardless of their vaccination status – currently close contacts are exempt from quarantine rules if they are fully vaccinated .

He also said that the placement of masks in shops and on public transport would be required and said that the independent group of scientists advising the British government on the spread of coronavirus vaccines has been asked to speed up the vaccination program. This may include extending the booster program to younger age groups, reducing the time period between a second dose and a booster, and allowing older children to take a second dose.

“From today we will launch the reinforcing campaign,” he said.

The British Department of Health said the two cases found in the UK were related and involved travel from South Africa. One of the two new cases was in the south-east English town of Brentwood, while the other was in central Nottingham. The two confirmed cases are being isolated with their families while contact tracking and targeted testing are being done.

The British government also added four other countries – Angola, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia – to the country’s red travel list from Sunday. Six more – Botswana, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe – were added on Friday. This means that anyone allowed to arrive from those destinations will have to be quarantined.

Many countries have imposed restrictions on various South African countries over the past two days, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, the European Union, Iran, Japan, New Zealand, Thailand and the United States, in response to broadcast warnings. of the new variant. This contradicts the advice of the World Health Organization, which has warned against any excessive reaction before the variant was thoroughly studied.

Despite the flight ban, there are growing concerns that the variant has already spread widely around the world.

Italy and Germany were the last to report confirmed cases of the omicron variant.

An Italian who had traveled to Mozambique for work landed in Rome on November 11 and returned to his home near Naples. He and five family members, including two school-age children, have tested positive since then, the Italian news agency LaPresse said. All are isolated on the outskirts of Naples Caserta in good condition with mild symptoms.

The variant was confirmed by Sacco Hospital in Milan and the Italian National Institutes of Health said the man had received two doses of the vaccine. Italy’s Ministry of Health is urging all regions to increase virus tracking and sequencing to detect cases of the newly identified variant in South Africa for the first time.

In Germany, the Max von Pettenkofer Institute, a Munich-based microbiology center, said the omicron variant was confirmed to two passengers who arrived on a flight from South Africa on November 24. The head of the institute, Oliver Keppler, said that the genome sequence has not been completed yet, but “it has been proven without a doubt that this is a variant”, reported the German news agency dpa.

The Dutch Institute of Public Health said the omicron variant “was probably found in a number of people tested” who were isolated after arriving in Amsterdam on Friday with two flights from South Africa. The institute said in a statement that further ranking analysis is underway to determine with certainty that it is the new variant. The results are expected on Sunday. A total of 61 people were tested.

Israel said it discovered the new species in a passenger who had returned from Malawi and was tracking 800 passengers who had recently returned from South African countries. And Australia said early Sunday its scientists were working to determine if two people who tested positive for COVID after arriving from South Africa were infected with the omicron variant.

The rapid spread of the variant among young people in South Africa has alarmed health professionals although there was no immediate indication whether the variant causes more serious illness.

A number of pharmaceutical firms, including AstraZeneca, Moderna, Novavax and Pfizer, said they have plans to tailor their vaccines in light of the emergence of omicron. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said they expect to be able to modify their vaccine in about 100 days.

Professor Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccines Group, which developed the AstraZeneca vaccine, expressed cautious optimism that existing vaccines could be effective in preventing serious diseases from the omicron variant, noting that most mutations appear to be in regions similar to those. in other variants.

“At least from a speculative point of view, we have some optimism that the vaccine should still work against a new variant for serious illness, but in fact we have to wait a few weeks to confirm it,” he told BBC radio.

Some experts said the emergence of the variant illustrates how the accumulation of vaccines from rich countries threatens to prolong the pandemic.

Less than 6% of people in Africa are fully immunized against COVID-19, and millions of health workers and vulnerable populations have not yet received a single dose. These conditions can accelerate the spread of the virus, offering more opportunities for it to evolve into a dangerous variant.

“One of the main factors for the emergence of variants may be the low rate of vaccination in parts of the world and the WHO warns that none of us is safe until we are all safe and should be given attention,” he said. Peter Openshaw, a professor. of Experimental Medicine at Imperial College London.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke Saturday with his South African counterpart, Naledi Pandor, and they stressed the importance of working together to help African nations vaccinate their populations, the State Department said in a statement. He said Blinken commended South African scientists for quickly identifying the omicron variant and the government for its transparency in sharing this information, “which should serve as a model for the world”.

