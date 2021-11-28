The center will review the decision to resume international flights and 9 other key stories





A look at the titles now: The Center urges states to increase testing, tighten control measures amid concerns of the Omicron variant: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has urged states to take extra measures for travelers coming from countries at risk. The government has also decided to review the decision to resume scheduled commercial international passenger flights from 15 December. BJP wins 217 of 222 seats in Tripura civic polls, Trinamool demands election be declared invalid: In 11 of the 14 local urban bodies, including the capitals of Agartala Municipal Corporation, BJP won all seats. Hate won, an artist lost, says comedian Munawar Faruqui as his performance in Bengaluru is canceled: City police wrote to organizers saying some organizations were opposing the show and that it could disrupt public peace. In an Instagram post, Faruqui suggested he might stop doing shows. Opposition parties call for price hikes, Pegasus debate in winter session: Prime Minister Narendra Modi bypassed an all-party meeting held ahead of Parliament’s Winter Session scheduled for Monday. Opposition parties also demanded that a law be drafted guaranteeing the minimum price of support for crops. Tripura PM urges police to investigate UAPA cases filed against lawyers, journalists after state violence: Meanwhile, the Editors Association of India said it would send a three-member fact-finding team to Agartala as the press was concerned about using the Illegal Activities (Prevention) Act to stop the media from reporting on violence in Tripura. Three merchants from Kashmir were attacked in Jharkhand, allegedly forced to sing Jai Shri Ram:According to the complaint of trader Rizwan Ahmad, a group of 25 people gathered around him and his two friends, who are also Kashmiri, when they were on their way to the Ranchis Hamru area. The group of wrongdoers allegedly asked them to shout Jai Shri Ram and Pakistan Murdabad. Schools, colleges were closed in seven districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Monday due to rains: The weather agency predicted very heavy rainfall in Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts and heavy rainfall in Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi. Former government officials criticize statements against civil society by Modi, other senior officials: In an open letter, 102 former civil servants stated that civil society is being demonized and held in the same category as terrorists and insurgents. Eighteen people die in road accident in Nadia district of West Bengal: A vehicle in a funeral procession collided with a truck on the Hanskhali Highway. India’s highest coronavirus recovery rate since March 2020: The country registered 8,774 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, while the number of active cases was 1,06,691.

