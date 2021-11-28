China’s debt trap strategy: Uganda to lose its only international airport in Beijing, World News





Uganda may soon join the list of countries victimized by China’s famous debt trap technique. The country’s only international airport, Entebbe International Airport, is in danger of being taken over by China. In 2015, the Export-Import Bank of China (EXIM) gave Uganda $ 207 million at an interest rate of 2% after distribution. The loan, which was intended for the development of Entebbe Airport, included a 20-year return plan and a seven-year grace period. Look | Gravitas: India’s development diplomacy exposes China’s debt trap The government has failed to modify the loan agreement with the Chinese who had repayment restrictions that included connecting the country’s only airport. According to African media reports, Entebbe International Airport and other Ugandan assets were attached and agreed to be taken over by Chinese lenders when the debt was arbitrated. President Yoweri Museveni sent a delegation to Beijing in the hope of renegotiating harmful conditions, reports said. The visit was fruitless because the Chinese authorities refused to approve any changes to the initial parameters of the agreement. On November 17, 2015, the Ugandan government, represented at the time by the Ministry of Finance and the Civil Aviation Authority, signed an agreement with the Export-Import Bank of China (Exim Bank) to borrow US $ 207 million at 2% after disbursement. with a 20-year maturity and a seven-year grace period. The agreement reached with Chinese financiers effectively “delivered” China to Uganda’s most important airport, reports said. Certain provisions in the Financing Agreement, according to the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), subject Entebbe International Airport and other Ugandan assets to be attached to and taken over by Chinese lenders after arbitration in Beijing. Uganda’s request to change its dangerous credit terms was rejected by China, putting the administration of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in doubt. The Ugandan government sacrificed international immunity in the deals it made to obtain loans, exposing Entebbe International Airport to receiving unprotected international protection, according to the Uganda Daily Monitor. Ugandan Finance Minister Matia Kasaija apologized to parliament last week for “misusing” the $ 207 million loan. (With data from agencies)

