Omicron variant threatened: Government to reconsider decision to resume international commercial flights

The center said Sunday it would make a decision on the effective date for the resumption of international commercial passenger flights following consideration of the “emerging global scenario”. The statement comes after some countries imposed travel restrictions on some countries in South Africa over the new coronavirus variant, Omicron.

The Union Home Secretary on Sunday convened an urgent meeting to discuss growing concerns about the new variant of the coronavirus concern, Omicron. Dr. VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, Dr. Vijay Raghavan, Chief Scientific Advisor to the Prime Minister, and senior officers from Health, Civil Aviation and other ministries were present at the meeting. Follow LIVE updates for Coronavirus

The general global situation after Omicron was comprehensively discussed at the meeting. At the meeting were discussed various preventive measures imposed and that will be further strengthened.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MES) said that the government has decided to review the standard operating procedure for testing and supervising incoming international passengers, especially for those countries identified in the risk category.

MHA further said that Airport Health Officers (APHO) and Port Health Officers (PHO) will be sensitized to strict oversight of the testing protocol at airports / ports.

Genomic surveillance for the variants will be further strengthened and intensified, the MHA said.

On Friday, the government had decided international commercial flights resume from 15 December.

Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, special international passenger flights have been operating since July last year under balloon agreements formed with 31 countries.

