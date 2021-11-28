Resumption of India International Flight on December 15 under consideration





Variant B.1.1.529 was first reported to the WHO on November 24 (Representative) New Delhi: India could hit the brakes on the resumption of international commercial flights following an explosion of the new COVID-19 ‘Omicron’ disturbance variant in several countries. The decision, however, will have no impact on the air bubbles that are already operating, officials said. The central government reviewed the strategy on Sunday following reports that the new variant is more deadly and spreads slightly than other Covid variants. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the pandemic situation within the country is being closely monitored. At a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, the decision to resume planned international trade flights was reconsidered keeping in mind the evolving global scenario. The meeting was held with various experts including VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, Vijay Raghavan, Chief Scientific Advisor to the Prime Minister, senior officers from Health, Civil Aviation and other ministries. “The overall global situation after Omicron was comprehensively reviewed. The various preventive measures put in place and to be further strengthened were discussed at the meeting,” said a senior official who attended the meeting. According to him, standard operating procedures are being adopted for the testing and supervision of incoming international passengers, especially for those countries identified in the ‘at risk’ category. “Airport and Port Health Officers have been made aware of the strict oversight of testing protocols at airports and ports,” he added. The meeting came a day after a high-level review meeting by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the new COVID-19 concern variant ‘Omicron’. After a long hiatus of more than 20 months, the government had announced on 26 November the resumption of scheduled international trade flights from 15 December. Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, special international passenger flights have been operating since July last year under balloon agreements formed with 31 countries. The new, potentially more contagious variant B.1.1.529 was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa on November 24 and has also been identified in Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel. He was appointed on Friday as a “Variant of Concern” by the WHO, who called him “Omicron”. A disturbing variant is the WHO’s highest category of disturbing variants of COVID-19.

