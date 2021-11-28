Mi Casa helps Denver’s most vulnerable residents start careers and small businesses

Denver residents Claudia Hernandez and Ignacio Rosas face rising costs as their four children reach adolescence and look forward to attending college, which seems financially impossible.

But they have a plan to move their family forward.

They have decided to start their own businesses. After moving from Mexico a few decades ago, Rosas got a job earning $ 20 an hour, repairing heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems – and now thinks he could run his own company. Hernandez envisions a cleaning business, initially working alone and then hiring others.

They turned to the Denvers Mi Casa Resource Center for guidance. On one last morning at the headquarters of Mi Casa, at 345 S. Grove St. in southwest Denver, Hernandez and Rosas were sitting at a desk presenting their plan to a business consultant.

Mi Casa serves approximately 1800 low-income residents each year, providing training and expertise for career opening and small businesses. Typical clients earn less than $ 20,000 a year before seeking help and include mostly Latinos, although Mi Casa serves others as well, including immigrants from Africa. For 45 years, Mi Casa has helped the most vulnerable subway residents of Denver find the paths to success. It is one of the programs that receives support through the Season to Share program of the Denver Post Community Foundation.

We do not want to put people to work only with the minimum wage, said chief executive Angeles Ortega. “We want to put people in careers where they can build wealth between generations.

The idea is to enable home ownership and create stability so that children can start their own paths. It’s a tough battle, Ortega said, pointing to demographic data showing widening US wealth gaps.

Large companies and high-tech startups seem to attract funding easily. However, locally owned small businesses, typically run by women who manage spending on their personal credit cards, play key roles in the neighborhood, Ortega said. “And they usually do not receive venture capital investment at all.”

Beyond career and business training, Mi Casa headquarters, built in 2017, also features a 42-unit apartment complex called Terraza Del Sol for rent up to $ 506 per month depending on family income and family size . The place has a patio, fitness equipment and kitchen.

Mi Casa case staff offer more than one-time consultations. They also respond to calls from customers as they embark on their journeys. For example, bilingual business consultant Javier Martinez was recently offering crisis support to an 82-year-old woman who had run a hairdressing shop since 1964 and needed quick guidance. It had been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year and was now leased. She was facing claims and her only income was $ 534 a month in Social Security payments. Her husband was dead and she wanted to sell the company and avoid going bankrupt.

Anxiety like this has become common during the pandemic, Martinez said. It seems like a lot of people are frantic, facing stressful situations.

Obstacles encountered as clients work to shape their future can feel overwhelming. The Mi Casa team helps break down barriers into manageable solutions.

“We can’t afford to pay for their college right now,” Hernandez told business adviser Mark Wideman, who previously ran an Arizona real estate business, of the couple’s four children.

Rosas said he hoped to earn at least $ 1,000 more each month by setting up his own company. Wideman listened and said it seemed reasonable and kept notes. He told the couple that he would try to guide them step by step.

Two of their children have recently finished high school. Two others will do so in the coming years.

Wideman asked if they knew about financial aid. Depending on the family income, their high school graduates may be eligible. This came as news and Hernandez immediately wanted to know more from the college officials. How can I connect with them?

Name of organization: Mi Casa Resource Center

Address: 345 S. Grove St., Denver 80219

Number of employees: 32

Annual budget: $ 3.7 million