Swiss vote to pass COVID restrictions as infections rise





Posted: 28 November 2021 / 02:32 EST

/ Updated: 28 November 2021 / 11:20 AM EST FILE – A student wearing a protective mask arrives at the Etablissement Primaire de l’ecole vaudoise elementary school in Morges, Switzerland, May 11, 2020. Classroom teaching in primary and lower secondary schools will be allowed again. Switzerland is facing an exponential increase in coronavirus cases. But its federal government has not responded with new blocking measures. Experts say this is because government policies against COVID face a crucial test in the ballot box. On Sunday, November 28, 2021, Swiss voters will vote on the COVID-19 bill that has unlocked billions of Swiss francs in aid to workers and businesses affected by the pandemic. (Laurent Gillieron / Keystone via AP, File)

BERLIN (AP) Swiss voters on Sunday gave clear support to legislation that introduced a system with special certifications for COVID-19 according to which only people who have been vaccinated, cured or tested negative can attend public events and rallies. The final results showed that 62% of voters support the legislation, which is already in force. The referendum provided a rare bell of public opinion on the issue of government policy to combat the spread of the coronavirus in Europe, which is currently the global epicenter of the pandemic. The vote on the country’s law on COVID-19, which has also unlocked billions of Swiss francs (dollars) in aid to workers and businesses affected by the pandemic, came as Switzerland, like many other countries in Europe, faces a huge increase in cases. of the coronavirus. The Swiss federal government, unlike others, has not responded with new restrictions. Analysts said it did not want to raise more opposition to its anti-COVID-19 policies before facing Sunday’s ballot box test, but that if Swiss voters give a thumbs up, the government could very well grow. anti-COVID. trying. Of the country’s 26 cantons (states), only two, Schwyz and Appenzell Innerrhoden, both conservative rural regions in eastern Switzerland, voted against the legislation. Josef Ender, a spokesman for one of the groups that opposed it, told public radio SRF that it was important for the Swiss population to be able to form an opinion on the tightening of the COVID law. He claimed that even if there is a yes to the legislation, it violates some parts of the country’s constitution. Turnout on Sunday was 65.7%, an extremely high figure in a country that holds referendums several times a year. On Tuesday, Swiss health authorities warned of a fifth growing wave of infections in the alpine-rich country, where vaccination rates are roughly in line with those in the hard-hit neighbors Austria and Germany in about two-thirds of the population. The rate of infection has increased in recent weeks. The average number of seven-day cases in Switzerland went to more than 5,200 per day from mid-October to mid-November, an increase of more than fivefold. Austria, meanwhile, has imposed a national blockade to fight the growing infections. ___ Follow all AP pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsav.com/news/international-news/swiss-vote-on-covid-law-amid-sharp-rise-in-infections/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos