Peruvian zombie at least 800 years old found by archaeologists in Lima





Researchers from the National University of San Marcos found the body preserved underground in the middle of a town square in the archeological site of Cajamarquilla, about 25 kilometers inland of Lima.

The mummy was tied with ropes and hands covering her face, in what scholars say is a southern Peruvian funeral custom. The age of the mummy means that it dates back to pre-Hispanic times, and even predates the Inca civilization, which founded Peru’s most famous castle, Machu Picchu in the 15th century.

“The discovery of this inhabitant sheds new light on the interactions and relationships in pre-Hispanic times,” said Pieter Van Dalen Luna, one of the archaeologists who led the excavation.

He told CNN that the mummy was most likely a young boy between the ages of 25 and 30, who had come from the mountains to Cajamarquilla, once a bustling shopping mall in the pre-Columbian era.

Excavation work began in mid-October with a team of 40 people led by Van Dalen Luna and other archaeologist Yomira Huamn Santilln, and the discovery came as a surprise because they were not looking for a zombie. “The whole team was really happy because we did not think that would happen,” Huamn told CNN. “We did not expect to make such an important discovery.” Another surprise finding were some sea shells outside the zombie tomb, which Van Dalen Luna said is unusual given that Cajamarquilla is about 25 miles from shore. “After placing the body in the grave, there are ongoing events and activities,” said Van Dalen Luna. “That is, their offspring continue to return over many years and place food and offerings there, including mollusks.” Llama bones were also found outside the tomb, and Van Dalen Luna said this was usually eaten by the people of the time and so pieces of llama meat would have been offered to the deceased. The circumstances of the discovery led the researchers to the conclusion that this was not an ordinary citizen, but probably an important person in contemporary society. “The fact of finding a zombie with these characteristics in the middle of the square makes it clear that this is someone of high status,” said Van Dalen Luna, adding that among other options, the person in question could be a key trader. . The team will now carry out further specialized analyzes including carbon dating which will allow them to limit the time period during which the person has lived and more details about his or her identity. Some mummies have previously been found in neighboring Peru and Chile, many of which are over 1,000 years old.

