International
Omicron raises concerns about equality and reluctance of global vaccines
After waiting for supplies for months, South Africa, at the epicenter of the new outbreak, now has sufficient doses of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but the number of people receiving injections is about 120,000 a day, less than half of government target. of 300,000 per day. Immunizations between the ages of 20-40 are being delayed, making the group of young adults particularly vulnerable to the rapidly spreading variant.
But some African officials are upset that instead of enabling global equality against Covid vaccines, developed nations are cracking down on South African nations with travel bans in response to the new variant.
We advocated, we prayed, we begged that high-income countries share doses, support #TRIPS and local vaccine production on the continent. They mostly refused, wrote on Twitter Ayoade Alakija, which co-chairs the African Union Covid-19 vaccine distribution alliance. This was inevitable, but completely avoidable. Travel bans are not the solution, it is the urgent vaccination of the world, she wrote on Friday.
African Union officials have complained about the lack of vaccines as the US, UK and European Union pre-purchased most of the supplies available by the end of 2020. COVAX, coordinated by the World Health Organization and Gavi, has no been able to do to cope with the shortage and reach the most vulnerable people in poor countries.
Berkley said the supply situation and the urgency of the new variant require full commitment from governments and vaccine manufacturers.
This means that manufacturers and donors provide visibility for countries to open the largest national immunization programs in their history, and means that recipient countries use all available resources to receive safe and effective vaccines for those who they need them, “he said.
Beyond supply concerns, experts are facing high levels of vaccine reluctance driven by distrust of government, the pharmaceutical industry and online misinformation.
The inability to determine how the variant emerged and the lack of knowledge about how well it copes with vaccines makes it difficult to link the new crisis to the broader issue of equality, said Ingrid Katz, a doctor and associate director of the faculty. at the Harvard Global Institute of Health. who has worked for HIV in the region.
What we do know is that South Africa has some of the best scientists in the region and probably in the world in terms of rankings and they are ranking much more aggressively than us in the United States, she said.
However, regions with less access to the vaccine are more vulnerable if they are on the path to a fast-moving regional outbreak.
It will spread to regions of the world that have very low vaccination rates, Katz said.
South Africa and Africa will need financial, public health and scientific support to ensure that the virus does not spread to the rest of the world, wrote on Twitter Tulio de Oliveira, director of the Center for Epidemic Response and Innovation in South Africa and one of the best experts working in the genomic sequence.
So far, the world’s response to the Omicron show is a lesson in how not to deal with a pandemic, according to Madhukar Pai, a global physician and health expert who teaches at the McGill School of Population and Global Health in Montreal. Great panic for a new variant that is not yet fully understood and punishes countries for its reporting. No panic over the 3 billion people who have had little access to vaccines, tests and therapy, he posted on Twitter.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Sources
2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/11/28/omicron-variant-global-vaccine-equity-523417
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]