Omicron raises concerns about equality and reluctance of global vaccines

After waiting for supplies for months, South Africa, at the epicenter of the new outbreak, now has sufficient doses of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but the number of people receiving injections is about 120,000 a day, less than half of government target. of 300,000 per day. Immunizations between the ages of 20-40 are being delayed, making the group of young adults particularly vulnerable to the rapidly spreading variant.

But some African officials are upset that instead of enabling global equality against Covid vaccines, developed nations are cracking down on South African nations with travel bans in response to the new variant.

We advocated, we prayed, we begged that high-income countries share doses, support #TRIPS and local vaccine production on the continent. They mostly refused, wrote on Twitter Ayoade Alakija, which co-chairs the African Union Covid-19 vaccine distribution alliance. This was inevitable, but completely avoidable. Travel bans are not the solution, it is the urgent vaccination of the world, she wrote on Friday.

African Union officials have complained about the lack of vaccines as the US, UK and European Union pre-purchased most of the supplies available by the end of 2020. COVAX, coordinated by the World Health Organization and Gavi, has no been able to do to cope with the shortage and reach the most vulnerable people in poor countries.

Berkley said the supply situation and the urgency of the new variant require full commitment from governments and vaccine manufacturers.

This means that manufacturers and donors provide visibility for countries to open the largest national immunization programs in their history, and means that recipient countries use all available resources to receive safe and effective vaccines for those who they need them, “he said.

Beyond supply concerns, experts are facing high levels of vaccine reluctance driven by distrust of government, the pharmaceutical industry and online misinformation.

The inability to determine how the variant emerged and the lack of knowledge about how well it copes with vaccines makes it difficult to link the new crisis to the broader issue of equality, said Ingrid Katz, a doctor and associate director of the faculty. at the Harvard Global Institute of Health. who has worked for HIV in the region.

What we do know is that South Africa has some of the best scientists in the region and probably in the world in terms of rankings and they are ranking much more aggressively than us in the United States, she said.

However, regions with less access to the vaccine are more vulnerable if they are on the path to a fast-moving regional outbreak.

It will spread to regions of the world that have very low vaccination rates, Katz said.

South Africa and Africa will need financial, public health and scientific support to ensure that the virus does not spread to the rest of the world, wrote on Twitter Tulio de Oliveira, director of the Center for Epidemic Response and Innovation in South Africa and one of the best experts working in the genomic sequence.

So far, the world’s response to the Omicron show is a lesson in how not to deal with a pandemic, according to Madhukar Pai, a global physician and health expert who teaches at the McGill School of Population and Global Health in Montreal. Great panic for a new variant that is not yet fully understood and punishes countries for its reporting. No panic over the 3 billion people who have had little access to vaccines, tests and therapy, he posted on Twitter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.