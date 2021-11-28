Guests of ‘destroyed’ hotel in Cairns COVID-19 will be relocated hundreds of miles away after the fire

Dozens of people evacuated by fire at a quarantine hotel in Cairns say they have been told they will fly thousands of miles away for the rest of their isolation period.

Main points: 163 guests were evacuated after the flames engulfed two rooms in the Pacific hotel

A hotel guest, Cairns mother Simmone Eletr, said up to 40 people were told they would be transferred to the Gold Coast because there were not enough rooms in the only other quarantined hotel in Cairns.

“It is devastating,” said Ms Eletr, who had just begun her 14-day quarantine when the fire engulfed the 11-storey Pacific hotel on Sunday.

Ms Eletr fought back tears as she told ABC she had just returned from Newcastle to New South Walesto, her father-in-law, before dying of cancer.

She said it was quite difficult to separate from her children in the same city, but the prospect of flying two hours south to the Gold Coast was superfluous.

“I have three small children. They are at home with my parents. It ‘s ridiculous.”

Ms. Eletr spoke to ABC from one room to another hotel where dozens of people had been told to wait for updates.

“At the moment, they are saying there are not enough rooms in the hotel, so they are sending them all (here) to the Gold Coast.”

On Sunday afternoon, Queensland police said all evacuees had been relocated, but did not specify where.

Earlier, Acting Chief of Health in Queensland Peter Aitken said some could be transferred to the next quarantine hotel in Cairns or Brisbane.

Queensland Health did not respond to an ABC request for an update late Sunday about where the evacuees would be sent.

The fire destroys two rooms

A 31-year-old woman allegedly lit a fire under a hotel bed on Sunday morning.

She has been charged with one count of arson and intentional harm and will appear in court on Monday.

Miranda Barczuk was in her last day of 14-day quarantine when she said she heard the hotel fire alarm falling and then muffled voices in the hall outside her room.

“I was actually in the bathroom doing makeup,” she said. “We had some false alarms, so I did not think about it and then I went out on the balcony and looked at it.

“Dense black smoke was coming out of the apartment a couple of floors above me and I just started to panic.

“One minute they said ‘stay in your room’, and then the next minute they said ‘you have to evacuate.'”

Ms. Barczuk tried to escape through the stairs near her room on the ninth floor, but it was filled with smoke, so she and others, including mothers with newborn babies, tried the opposite stairs and eventually reached the first floor. .

Miranda Barczuk was in her last day of quarantine when the fire broke out at the Pacific Hotel in Cairns. ( ABC News: Jemima Burt )

Ms Barczuk said she had hoped to leave quarantine after several difficult weeks during which she traveled interstate to attend her father’s funeral.

“With my dad, and then the quarantine, and then this massive fire, it really shook me a little bit and there were some people who were a little worried.”

The first day of quarantine

From the waiting room, Ms. Eletr noted the apparent contradiction of placing people who are supposed to be isolated in the same room.

“If you have COVID, you will spread it if you cough, then what does it matter,” Ms. Eletr said. “Everyone has to be tested again because everyone is mixed up.”

Earlier, Dr Aitken said no one at the hotel had tested positive for COVID-19.

Upon leaving the isolation, guests at the Hotel Pacific Quarantine facility in Cairns were asked to wait in a room together. ( Supplied: Simmone Eletr )

Another quarantine person, Jarrod Elias, said he felt like he had had an oversight in emergency planning.

“It’s overcrowded here,” he said. “I have no cell phone power left and I also miss it [epilepsy]medicine, is back in the room.

“They said they would take it for me, you think it would be a priority. It seems like there is a random lack of it.”

Chief Inspector Chris Hodgman said police were focused on the well-being of the evacuees.

“It has been quite traumatic for some of those people, so that is our focus at the moment,” he said.

“They have all their worldly things with them in the rooms, so we have to give them back as best we can,” he said.

“Imagine waking up at seven o’clock with this incident one Sunday morning.”

Dozens were seen gathered in a local park as emergency services took part in the blaze. It was not clear then where they would go or when they would reunite with their belongings.

“Everything is in oblivion, they are trying to solve it all,” Ms Eletr said.