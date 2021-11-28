Omicron forces India to reconsider December 15 resumption of scheduled international flights | Latest India News





The Union Home Office said Sunday that the decision on the effective date for the resumption of the planned commercial international passenger service will be reviewed according to the evolving global scenario. The government will also review the standard operating procedure for testing and supervising incoming international passengers, especially those traveling from countries listed in the at-risk category. The decision was made after an urgent meeting chaired by the interior secretary on Sunday. Earlier this week, the ministry of civil aviation issued an order allowing scheduled international flights to and from all countries considered non-hazardous, effective December 15, 2021. The ministry said passengers from countries in the hazard category they will be required to take additional measures upon their arrival in India, including testing for coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Growing concern about the new variant of the coronavirus, Omicron, however, has prompted the government to reconsider the decision. A spokesman for the Union Ministry of the Interior said that the overall global situation following the Omicron version was comprehensively reviewed and various precautionary measures were discussed during Sunday’s meeting. The ministry added that genomic surveillance for variants will be further strengthened and intensified, and health officials at airports and ports will be made aware of strict monitoring protocol of entry points. He said a closer look would be maintained for the emerging pandemic situation within the country. Dr. VK Paul, member (health), NITI Aayog, Dr. Vijay Raghavan, Chief Scientific Adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior officers from health, civil aviation and other ministries were present at the meeting. The new variant of the disturbance, first identified in South Africa, has now been discovered in several countries, causing concerns about the alarming scale of the transmission. Two cases of Omicron were discovered in Australia on Sunday although more countries are moving towards tightening travel restrictions to curb virus transmission.

