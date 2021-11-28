Fuel prices in India will fall if ‘international norms’ continue: Report





Gasoline and oil prices will only fall if the current drop in international oil prices is maintained for a few more days, as domestic retail prices are fixed at a 15-day average, official sources said. Standard global Brent crude oil prices remained largely limited from $ 80 to $ 82 a barrel, levels during November (through November 25). On Friday, November 26, prices fell by about $ 4 a barrel to the Asian time stamp. However, after the opening of the US market, with the drastic sale of Brent Futures, prices fell further by about $ 6 to close at $ 72.91 per barrel at ICE London. Sources said this appears to be a hasty reaction for fear that the new Covid-19 variant unveiled in South Africa could slow economic growth and cause another drop in demand. State-owned fuel retailers Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) review gasoline and oil prices on a daily basis. But this review is based on the average international fuel rate in the previous two weeks. So the price on Sunday is set from the average of the previous 15 days. “The natural expectation from falling rates on Friday is that retail pump rates will also go down. But that ‘s not how retail rates move. Since international oil prices have been limited for the most part. of November, the decline on Friday when on average with the previous two weeks does not translate into any significant change. “Only when tariff cuts continue for a few more days will we see a reduction in retail gasoline and oil prices,” a source said. The reason why a 15-day average is taken to adjust prices is to isolate domestic consumers from the extreme volatility of international prices. If daily rates are taken to adjust prices, this would result in massive fluctuations in pump prices every day, he explained. Recently, major oil consumers such as the US, Japan and South Korea, as well as India, had announced the release of crude oil from their strategic reserves as part of a joint effort to lower international crude oil prices. Even these announcements can not have much impact on international prices. However, renewed concerns Covid-19 have already brought the desired target. The OPEC + cartel of oil producers may still have a say in this, with the group meeting scheduled for December 1-2, potentially resulting in a reduction in production targets for 2022. Thus, international crude oil prices could recover again if OPEC + announces that production will come slower than expected, sources said. Retail prices of gasoline and oil have remained unchanged since November 5, after an reduction in excise duty was announced at 5 rubles per liter and 10 rubles per liter, respectively. The reduction of prices as a result of the revision of the VAT rate by 27 countries / UT has provided further relief for consumers. This reduction in excise duty and VAT reduction helped lower fuel prices from higher levels. Gasoline in Delhi currently costs Rs 103.97 per liter and diesel costs Rs 86.67 per liter. Daily gasoline and oil retail price reviews are conducted by oil marketing companies based on 15-day moving average prices in the international market. Consequently, the impact on international oil prices from the announcement of OPEC + and developments in the new Covid variant will set the short-term course of fuel prices in the country, sources added. (Only the title and photo of this report may have been revised by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a shared source.)

