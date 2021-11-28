International
China to take over Uganda’s only international airport due to lack of credit: Reports
Another nation has fallen prey to what is popularly called China’s ‘debt trap’ strategy. Uganda is likely to lose its Entebbe International Airport to the communist country due to its failure to repay a loan that was ironic for its development.
Chinas Export-Import Bank (EXIM) lent Uganda $ 207 million at 2% after disbursement in 2015 to expand Entebbe Airport. The loan came with a maturity of 20 years, including a seven-year grace period. However, according to African media reports, to secure the loan, the Ugandan government waived the international immunity clause, attaching its only international airport. This means that China, without any international arbitration, can take over the ownership of Entebbe International Airport.
Anticipating the possible crisis, the delegation of Ugandan officials had been stationed in China earlier in March 2021 in an effort to renegotiate the loan agreement clauses. However, the deal failed and the country was unsuccessful as China refused to change the original terms of the deal. Entebe International Airport is not only Uganda’s most successful airport handling over 1.9 million passengers, but it is also the only international airport.
Statement of authority of the Chinese Embassy, Airport
Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Ugandan Civil Aviation Authority, Vianney M. Luggya, has categorically stated that the country was not giving its airport to China for ‘cash’. “The Ugandan government cannot afford such a national asset. We have said it before and we repeat it has not happened. There is no real particle in it,” the spokesman said on Twitter, adding that the loan offers a grace period. . of 7 years, and the place was well within it.
It is true that @UgandaCAA opened a sales collection account at @stanbicug where all authority revenue is deposited in accordance with the terms of the Custody Agreement, but this does not mean that anyone should control our finances.
Vianney M. Luggya (@UCAA_Spokesman) November 27, 2021
Authority enjoys the freedom and liberty to spend what is collected (according to the budget). Monitoring the account by the lender is only similar to what happens when someone takes out a payday loan or any other loan and the bank requires the payroll to be channeled through its bank
Vianney M. Luggya (@UCAA_Spokesman) November 27, 2021
This does not mean that the lending bank takes over your salary.
The terms of the loan provide for a grace period of 7 years, and we are still in that default period during which only interest is paid and the government has not failed on these obligations.
Vianney M. Luggya (@UCAA_Spokesman) November 27, 2021
The Chinese Embassy in Uganda has also dismissed reports of a purchase, claiming that the ‘hype’ around the Chinese debt trap in Africa had no ‘factual basis’. Interestingly, a similar situation was witnessed when Sri Lanka was forced to sign Beijing Hambantotaportto on a 99-year lease because it could not repay the Chinese loans it had taken out to build the port.
Why is money provided by Western countries to developing countries considered aid for development, while money provided by China is labeled as a debt trap? “This view is not logical or correct!” Said Wu Jianghao, China’s Deputy Foreign Minister.
Which of the Chinese projects in Africa have been confiscated in Africa? NO! The revelation surrounding the Chinese debt trap in Africa has no factual basis and is being pushed on malicious grounds, he said @WuPeng_MFAChina, Director General, Department of African Affairs, MFA, China pic.twitter.com/Frqvme1frg
Chinese Embassy in Uganda (@ChineseEmb_Uga) November 26, 2021
Image: @ KagutaMuseveni / Twitter
