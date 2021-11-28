International
Omicron variant reveals true global risk of vaccine apartheid | Larry Elliott
MThe usual face masks have returned to England. The fear factor is back. After months of speculation that the Covid-19 pandemic was over, the UK government has imposed new restrictions in an effort to curb the spread of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Financial markets did not wait for the announcement from Downing Street. It is too early to know how big a threat the new strain poses, but investors assumed the worst once reports arrived from South Africa. Stock prices fell sharply, with airline stocks hit the hardest as travel bans were reinstated.
The tightening of restrictions in the west in response to Omicron is a classic case of closing the stable door after the horse is closed, because for months the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank have warned rich developed countries that the end of the pandemic requires the poor. people as well as the wealthy to be vaccinated.
Gordon Brown has been calling for action from the G7 and G20 since the beginning of the year, noting that the west has stockpiled vaccines it will never use, while people in Africa are not being beaten. The warnings of the former prime ministers have gone unnoticed.
At the World Trade Organization (WTO), efforts to secure a waiver of intellectual property rights so that countries such as South Africa can produce their own blows are backed by the US but opposed by the EU. MB and Switzerland.
Some rich countries argue that without patent protection, pharmaceutical companies would have no incentive to produce new vaccines and that, in any case, poor countries lack the technical expertise to turn formulas into ready. Neither the IMF nor the US are convinced by this argument, and developing countries will express their anger over vaccine apartheid at this week’s WTO ministerial meeting in Geneva.
Whatever the outcome of the intellectual property debate, it is already clear that multilateralism has failed the test. If there was ever a time for some international solidarity, it was it, but the west has promised too much and under-fulfilled.
Sure, rich countries in Europe and North America have made big bills to fight Covid-19 and tend to reduce budget deficits, but getting vaccines for developing countries would always be a fake economy.
Either rich countries make it possible for poor countries to increase stroke rates or they need to isolate themselves from unvaccinated parts of the world. The fact that the first cases of Omicron have already been reported in the UK shows how difficult it is to do the latter.
While the first task of any government is to ensure the security of its people, there are times when this can only be done by acting collectively and this is one of them. Some problems are of a global nature.
Last month, the World Health Organization said less than 10% of the 54 countries in Africa were on track to reach the vaccination target of 40% of their population by the end of 2021. Other variants are likely to follow.
The argument in favor of donating more vaccines or relinquishing intellectual property rights remains the same as it has been since the beginning of the pandemic: the right thing to do is also the thing of interest to do.
This is true even in the best case scenario, where vaccines provide protection against Omicron and the new strain turns out to be less transmissible than currently thought. Why? Because while some countries like the UK will try to adopt a wait-and-see approach, others may be more opposed to risk. Austria imposed tough new blocking restrictions last week because its relatively low rate (by European standards) of vaccines had led to an increase in the number of infections.
China, far more important to the global economy than Austria, tends to have a zero-tolerance approach to Covid and may decide to close factories and ports, thus adding to the already acute supply chain barriers.
The dilemma faced by central banks will intensify. On the one hand, additional inflationary pressure will make the case for higher interest rates stronger. On the other hand, the possibility that demand will weaken as consumers and businesses become more cautious would justify doing nothing. The Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee gets information from Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer of the government, and in the short term what he says about Omicron’s health implications can be just as important as any piece of economic data in determining what occurs with borrowing costs. .
And this is only the best case scenario. In the worst case, the new variant spreads rapidly and vaccines offer only limited protection. The rate of infection is rising and governments feel compelled to once again impose restrictions on economic activity. Whitty thinks the public will be less willing to accept the curtailment of their personal freedoms than in the spring of 2020, and he is almost certainly right.
Those who have been vaccinated think they can live life normally. Many of the unvaccinated young people, in particular, feel that the risk of them becoming seriously ill or dying from Covid is small (which it is). Another blockage would not only be economically damaging; would be ignored by many and would be a difficult political sale.
If the worst happens, developed countries will only have themselves to blame, because they had it in their gift to prevent the emergence of new variants. There is still time to do the right thing. Wealthy nations need to ensure that vaccine targets in poor countries are hit. They must meet their financial commitments. They should stop collecting vaccines that they will never use. They should cancel the aid cuts. They must waive patent protection. They need to stop being so short-sighted.
