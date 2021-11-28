Toronto remains under winter weather travel advice as the first seasonal snowfalls cover the city





Toronto remains under a winter weather travel tip as the city has the first snowfall of the season on Sunday, Environment Canada says. The federal weather agency said many areas received between five inches and eight inches of snow on Sunday morning. An additional two to five cm are expected on Sunday afternoon and evening. Yoseph Mengesha, bad weather meteorologist with Environment Canada, said total accumulations could be between eightcm and 14cm on Sunday, with larger amounts expected in areas north of Toronto. “It’s a little early, but it’s not uncommon,” said Mengesha. “The snow periods will continue today. It will start to decrease later this evening. We are still waiting a few inches this evening.” Mengesha said a low-pressure system has moved over southern Ontario and the upper Great Lakes, bringing snow to Toronto. He added that the system is heading east. Another system that could bring more snow to Toronto is expected Monday evening Tuesday morning. Environment Canada said winter weather is affecting road conditions and drivers should expect roads that are not yet salty to be icy and slippery. Crews are in the process of salting all roads in Toronto, according to the city. OPP says drivers report collisions on GTA highways Ontario Provincial Police said drivers reported collisions on Highways 401, 404 and 410 Sunday morning. Const. Timothy Dunnah of the OPP detachment in Mississauga said most of the collisions are minor in nature. He said collision reporting centers are available to drivers. If involved in an accident and if it is safe to do so, drivers should move to the highway shoulder or a parking lot, he said. “Right now, we have snow happening all over the Greater Toronto Area. There is a lot of congestion on our roads. We have multiple collisions on all of our highways,” Dunnah said Sunday. “We are asking drivers to take their time, to leave earlier, to drive slower to reach their destinations. Travel according to the weather conditions. Enjoy the nice weather. It is snowing. It is the big first for this year. “But be responsible when using a motor vehicle,” he said. A collision lane north of Highway 404 on Elgin Mills Road has sent a person to a trauma center with serious injuries. A section of the 404 motorway in the area has been closed while officers are investigating, he said. Clashes in NB # Hwy404/ 19th Ave. 09:45. Tow truck on shoulder waiting after another previous collision. The second vehicle lost control and collided with a tow truck. The 27-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Roads were wet with poor visibility due to snowfall. pic.twitter.com/o0W93dPEhW –@OPP_HSD Const. David Hopkinson, spokesman for the Toronto Police Service, urged drivers to clear all ice and snow from their vehicles, slow down, make sure there is space between their vehicles and those in front of them, and give them yourself a lot of time to reach their destinations. Hopkinson said there were 11 accidents reported in total Sunday morning. Of this total, five were injured, while six with vehicle damage.

