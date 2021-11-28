EU Border Agency plane to monitor French coast after Canal deaths | France

The European Union border agency will provide a plane within days to monitor France’s northern coastline in a bid to stop people making the dangerous crossing of the Channel, after the French government insisted it would not be held hostage by domestic policy British on this issue.

Speaking after an urgent meeting of EU ministers in Calais that ousted the UK, French Interior Minister Grald Darmanin said France was ready for a serious discussion with Britain on illegal migration, but would not be held hostage by EU policy. London interior.

Darmanin said the EU border and coast guard agency Frontex will provide a plane from December 1 to monitor France’s northern coastline. The ministers also discussed the use of Frontex drones and border guards as part of a broader effort to crack down on human smuggling gangs in northwestern Europe.

France invited representatives from Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and the European Commission to the meeting, which was convened last week after 27 people hoping to seek asylum in the UK died making the crossing dangerous, the biggest loss of lives in the Channel since such records. started in 2014.

Speaking after the meeting, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said criminal groups were operating on an industrial scale to smuggle people into the UK. She called for more police co-operation and efforts to return people who have been denied asylum in their country of origin. We need to work together with the UK to address this of course, she added, citing the need for information sharing, information sharing and a common approach to criminal gangs with the British authorities.

In a joint statement focusing on security rather than humanitarian issues, the ministers agreed to strengthen police co-operation, intensify the exchange of information and use EU agencies, adding that they urged the UK to follow a similar approach.

The French government has said five suspected smugglers arrested near the Belgian border last week bought unspecified materials in Germany. People looking to reach the UK often come to France via Belgium to find the shortest crossing point.

Sunday’s meeting focused on smuggling networks, who pay from 3,000 to 7,000 for travel across the Channel. Darmanin said a car with a German license was seized in connection with the investigation.

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel was due to attend the meeting, but was not invited after Boris Johnson published his proposals to address the issue in a letter to Emmanuel Macron, which was posted on Twitter before the French president took over. him.

Macron said Johnsons’ methods were not serious. The French government opposed the prime ministers’ ideas, including the proposal that all persons crossing the Channel be returned to France, but also the fact that the letter was made public.

The prime ministers are calling for an agreement on the return of asylum seekers to the EU – a right that Britain lost after Brexit – was not discussed in a concrete way, a source said.

Relations between France and Britain have fallen to a low point, with heated disputes over post-Brexit fishing licenses and broader EU-UK relations.

The diplomatic row came after more details emerged about the people who lost their lives in the Channel last week. They included a 45-year-old woman from the Iraqi Kurdish city of Darbandikhan and her three children, a 22-year-old girl and two boys aged 16 and 7.

Most of the 27 people who drowned in Wednesday’s tragedy are believed to be Iraqi Kurds. Families in the region hope the bodies of their loved ones will be repatriated, but officials said they have not yet confirmed the deaths from French authorities.

France says it has saved the lives of 7,800 people since the beginning of the year and arrested 1,500 human smugglers. The French government insists there must be a European solution.

Ahead of the meeting, Patel spoke with her Dutch counterpart Ankie Broekers-Knol. According to a Home Office statement, they discussed ideas for expanded bilateral co-operation and the EU, including the need to tackle criminal gangs orchestrating these deadly journeys through shared intelligence and joint law enforcement initiatives.

The two agreed that return agreements were essential to breaking the criminal business model, the Home Office said.

Return agreements with third countries are a way to deport persons who have been denied asylum in their country of origin. However, studies suggest that nearly two-thirds of people who come to the UK in small boats are refugees. The Refugee Council found that 91% of people who traveled by boat along the Canal over an eighteen-month period in 2020-21 came from 10 countries in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, where human rights abuses and persecution were common.

The meeting was also attended by directors from the EU border agency, Frontex, and the EU police agency, Europol.

EU member states may call on these agencies and the commission on emergency funds, staff and equipment, such as drones, to patrol the border.

Since Brexit, the UK no longer has the option of returning asylum seekers to the EU. Under the EU system in Dublin, member states can transfer asylum seekers back to the EU country where they arrived, or further to another where the person has family ties.