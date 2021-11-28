International
Fraser Valley farmers will not know for weeks how flood waters have affected precious land
Six days after the flood, her husband Harman Kaurand drove a car across their surface and found that thousands of their ruby blueberry bushes were still completely buried in the turbid and brown water.
The flowing pesticides swirled around the field. Garbage and gas deposits passed nearby. The smell of fuel filled their noses.
“There was a whole layer of oil on top [of the water], and we’re talking about what I could see from the street, “said Kaur, 29, whose family has owned their farm in the Arnold area of Abbotsford, BC, for more than a decade.
“We do not even know what has entered the plants and the soil … God knows.”
Kaur and her husband are among farmers concerned about the health of valuable land in Prairie Sumas, now that hundreds of acres have been sitting in muddy waters for more than a week.
Images of oil, debris and water cans moving through the water create the impression of an agricultural nightmare, but experts say it will take weeks for estimates to confirm exactly how water has affected some of the province’s most valuable farmland.
Precious fields ‘like a war zone,’ says the respondent
Muchof BC food production takes place in Prairin Sumas, a lower part of the Fraser Valley about 90 miles east of Vancouver. The area is irresistible for some of the largest agricultural operations in the province for a combination of reasons: the fields are flat, there is a mild climate all year round and it is close to the big city.
But the earth also stands out.
The prairie was a shallow lake until it was drained in the 1920s, making the sandy and muddy soil of the lake towards its center particularly rich in nutrients and suitable for dozens of vegetables, berries and livestock. .
The city has warned that water now on top of those fields is not safe.
“It’s full of gas, oil, trash, manure … it smells like gas,” said Kevin Estrada, director of the Angling Guides Association in Fraser Valley, whose team took waterfalls and boats across the floodplain to help in disaster response.
“It looks like a war zone there.”
Floods will ruin life inside the earth
Experts will not speculate on how polluted the soil may be until testing is done, but they know that extreme toxic flooding or not will disrupt the ecosystem within the soil.
“There are so many different things going on, it will be a long way,” said Rose Morrison, a distinguished professor at Fraser Valley University who studied earth science and lived in Chilliwack, BC, for more than 40 years.
Only the weight of water will squeeze out any available oxygen from the ground, Morrison explained. Lack of air will kill plant roots and kill many beneficial bacteria, fungi and earthworms that live below the surface.
Floodwater can erode and wash away critical soil, the most important, organic part of the soil, and spread it elsewhere, such as in the nearby Fraser River.
Flooding of the Fraser River, from space. The amazing movement of the land surface at sea. Stay safe, everyone. @NASA pic.twitter.com/k06r873PRa
“These pollutants may no longer be in place. They may actually be in our nearby aquatic ecosystems,” said Sean Smukler, an associate professor and agricultural ecologist at the University of British Columbia.
Some areas will do better than others, Morrison added. Some soils will drain better, some plants will be better at neutralizing chemicals, and some areas will have better water flow to dilute contaminants.
Morrison has every belief that farmers have the ability, knowledge and technology to restore fields when the time comes.
“The farmers in Sumas Flats are extremely good farmers … we know that when it comes to rebuilding them after this devastating effect, we will be in good hands,” she said.
“Land is the livelihood of farmers, they will not risk it.”
The province joins the testing team
The province has assembled a team of soil scientists to assess the soil’s resilience after floods, but that work cannot begin until the water is gone. The ministry said the work is likely to take weeks.
“It’s an incredibly sad mess we have,” Agriculture Minister Lana Popham said in an interview with the CBC on Wednesday.
“There is contaminated water that stays in well-growing soils and those soils will need to be repaired.”
The cost of soil sampling, testing and analysis can reach thousands of dollars per hectare depending on the type of chemicals being tested, Smuklers said.
FRIEND | UN Secretary of Agriculture for coming to the aid of devastated farmers:
After the water finally receded from Kaur’s property, she and her husband returned on Tuesday to see that the cranberry bushes had been left covered with a layer of gray clay. The buds of the plants, where the fruits are supposed to appear, were covered with mud and dirt. The topsoil was gone and, in some places, the exposed roots were covered with a sticky, blue-green material they could not even identify.
The answers will come soon enough.
“Honestly, I’m afraid my bushes will just fall,” Kaur said.
