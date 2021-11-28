Ethiopian government forces in control of Chifra: State media | tidings

Dead bodies are seen everywhere on city streets in the Afar region as Al Jazeera gains exclusive access to the front line of the escalating conflict.

Ethiopia’s state broadcaster has said government forces had control of the town of Chifra in the Afar region, their first major capture since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said earlier this week he would go to the front lines to lead federal troops. against fighters from the north. Tigray region.

Tens of thousands of people have died and millions have been displaced since the war between Ethiopian and allied federal troops, and Tigrayan forces, which erupted in November 2020. The conflict has also caused a massive humanitarian crisis, with hundreds of thousands of people facing starvation.

Tigrayan forces captured Chifra, on the border between the northern Afar and Amhara regions, as fighting intensified last month.

The Ethiopian Defense Forces and Afar Special Forces have controlled Chifra, the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation said on its Twitter account on Sunday, without giving further details.

There was no immediate comment from Tigrayan forces.

Much of northern Ethiopia is under communication interruption and access for journalists is very limited, making it difficult to substantiate claims on the battlefield. Al Jazeera, however, was able to gain exclusive access to Chifra, the first international news organization to do so.

Reporting from the heart of the city, Al Jazeera Arabics correspondent Mohammed Taha Tewekel said Tigrayan forces were expelled from this strategic area by pro-government militia from the Afar region, but also noted that gunshots could be heard from all directions for hours.

it [Chifra] has been the epicenter of military operations over the past 40 days, Tewekel said during a live broadcast, with gunshots in the background.

The scenes we have seen are very horrible. Corpses everywhere on the streets. It is living proof of the ferocity of the fighting. There are clear signs of a lack of humanism in this conflict. The shops of the cities were totally destroyed, not even the mosques were spared. All the residents have fled to save their lives and the city has been turned into a military barracks for Afari fighters, he added.

Afari fighters have occupied the city and are now advancing towards the cities of Bati and Kombolcha, the correspondent said.

Chifra is west of the town of Mille, which Tigrayan forces have been trying to capture for weeks as it stretches along the highway connecting Ethiopia landlocked with Djibouti, the main port of the Horn of Africa.

The state-linked Fana broadcast reported on Friday that Abiy was on the front line with the army fighting Tigrayan forces in Afar.

The morale of the army is very exciting, he said in the speech broadcast on Friday, promising to conquer Çifran today.

After months of tension, Abiy in November 2020 sent troops to Tigray to oust the ruling regional party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). The TPLF dominated the federal government for nearly three decades until Abiy took office in 2018.

The prime minister promised a quick victory, and government forces captured the Tigris capital, Mekelle, in late November. By June, however, Tigrayan forces had recaptured most of the region and pushed into neighboring Amhara and Afar regions.

Tigrayan forces recently reported huge territorial gains, claiming this week that they had occupied a town just 220km (135 miles) from the capital, Addis Ababa.

The international alarm for the escalation of the conflict has deepened, with some foreign countries urging their citizens to leave as mediation efforts by the United Nations and the United States have so far yielded no results.