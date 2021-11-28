Omicron Alarm: Review of the return of regular international flights

The central government decided on Sunday to review the decision to resume planned international commercial passenger services amid a worldwide alarm over the danger posed by the new variant of the coronavirus concern, Omicron.

He also issued new guidelines for international arrivals. The guidelines, which will take effect on December 1, mandate the submission of 14-day travel details and the uploading of a negative RT-PCR test report to the Air Suvidha portal prior to travel. The health ministry also urged travelers from ‘at risk’ countries to take the Covid test upon arrival and await the results at the airport. If they test negative, they will be quarantined at home for 7 days and re-tested on the 8th day.

The center and states held high-level meetings and updated advice on health measures, as more countries reported cases of Omicron infection and put in place strict measures to control the outbreak.

The government will also review standard operating procedures for testing and supervising incoming international passengers, particularly from “at risk” countries.

The Union Ministry of Health has urged states to increase health infrastructure, testing and genome sequencing activities, among a host of other steps, in its second tip since the announcement of the variant. The states themselves are taking proactive measures to avoid a repeat of the deadly second wave – many are amassing their oxygen supplies and medicines to prepare for the worst.

The Interior Ministry held an emergency meeting on Sunday, a day after a high-level review by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the highly mutated new variant. The prime minister had urged officials to reconsider lifting international travel restrictions.

Sunday’s meeting, chaired by Interior Secretary Ajay Bhalla, decided to review the decision to resume planned international commercial passenger services. It was attended by VK Paul, member of health, NITI Aayog, Vijay Raghavan, chief scientific adviser to the prime minister and senior officers from health, civil aviation and other ministries.

On November 26, the government announced the resumption of scheduled international trade flights from December 15, after a gap of over 20 months.

An interior ministry spokesman said in a Twitter post: “The overall global situation following the Omicron virus has been comprehensively reviewed. Various preventive measures were discussed that will be further strengthened. “

“Strengthening and intensifying genomic surveillance for variants through the INSACOG network (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics) was agreed with a focus on sampling and sequencing of the entire international passenger genome, especially from those countries where the Omicron variant has “It has been discovered,” the government said in a statement.

Airport and port health officials will also be made aware of strict oversight of testing protocols at airports and ports.

The Omicron variant – first found in South Africa – has multiple mutations and led to a rapid increase in cases in the country’s Gauteng province. In addition to South Africa, the variant has been detected in at least eight countries / regions, including the UK, Hong Kong, Israel, Australia and the Netherlands.

The new variant is said to have over 30 mutations in the bite protein region, giving it the potential to develop an immuno-escape mechanism, and so the efficacy of vaccines against it should be critically evaluated, according to AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guelria.

Advice of the Ministry of Health to the states

Increase health infrastructure, testing and genome sorting activities

infrastructure, testing and genome sorting activities Strengthen the trained workforce , infrastructure, logistics and procurement

, infrastructure, logistics and procurement Nations at risk include MB, South Africa, Botswana, China, Mauritius, Singapore, Hong Kong, Israel

The center has instructed all states to increase health infrastructure, improve testing and supervision in light of the Omicron variant.

In a letter to the top secretaries of all states, she urged them to ensure that there are no delays in providing care. States have been told to plan and strengthen the availability of trained manpower, infrastructure, logistics and procurement.

“There will be no compromise in providing quality prompt treatment to patients. “States are being asked to make optimal use of the financial support provided by the government,” Rajesh Bhushan, the health secretary, wrote in the letter.

The government has also urged states to operationalize the abundant testing infrastructure to address any increases due to this mutated virus. Recently, the health ministry had asked states to increase testing following a drop in the proportion of RT-PCR tests in some states. The center has also warned states that in the absence of sufficient tests, it is extremely difficult to determine the true level of spread of the infection.

“States should significantly increase sampling from the general population or community for genome sequencing by sending these samples to the INSACOG laboratory network,” Bhushan said.

The Ministry of Health has reiterated that it is essential that the disease surveillance network in the country be prepared for rigorous follow-up of all international travelers from all countries, especially countries designated as “At Risk”.

“At risk” countries include the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.