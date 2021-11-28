It is still unclear whether the Omicron COVID variant is more transmissible or heavier than Delta: WHO





UN health agency experts said researchers in South Africa and around the world are currently conducting studies to better understand aspects of Omicron, but at the moment, it is not clear if it is more transmissible compared to variants of others, including Delta. . The number of people who have tested positive has increased in areas of South Africa affected by this variant, but epidemiological studies are underway to find out if it is due to Omicron or other factors. WHOExplained the Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution (TAG-VE). in a statement. The group also stressed this it is not clear whether Omicron infection causes more severe diseasecompared to infections with other variants. While preliminary data suggest there are rising hospitalization rates in South Africa, this may be due to an increase in the total number of people becoming infected, rather than being the result of a specific Omicron infection, they said. experts. They added that there is currently no information suggesting that Omicron causes otherwise COVID-19 symptoms. Higher risk of reinfection However, TAG-VE reaffirmed that preliminary evidence shows that people who have previously had COVID-19 can be more easily re-infected with Omicron when compared to other disturbing variants. So far, the initially reported infections were among the youngest individuals who tend to have milder illnesses, but understanding the severity level of the Omicron variant will take days to days, experts said. The group stressed that it is working with partners to understand the potential impact of this variant on vaccines, the effectiveness of current PCR tests and existing treatments, but more information is still needed.



FMN / James Oatway A volunteer caregiver named Trinity is working at a COVID-19 field hospital in Nasrec, Johannesburg. Keep boundaries open and follow science As a growing number of countries have imposed flight bans in South African countries due to concerns over the Omicron variant, the UN health agency has urged them to follow evidence and International Health Regulations calling for borders to remain open. . While travel restrictions may play a role in slightly reducing the spread of COVID-19, they place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods, the agency said in a statement released Sunday. If the restrictions are enforced, they should not be invasive or unnecessarily intrusive and should be scientifically based, according to the International Health Regulations, which is a legally binding instrument of international law recognized by over 190 countries, the WHO stressed. As investigations continue into the Omicron variant, the UN agency recommends that countries take a scientific, risk-based approach and put in place measures that could limit its possible spread. With the Omicron variant now unveiled in some regions of the world, the imposition of travel bans targeting Africa attacks global solidarity. COVID-19 continuously utilizes our divisions. We will get the best out of the virus only if we work together for solutions, said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa. Flight bans have been imposed in South African countries, but so far only two have discovered the new variant. Meanwhile, countries in other regions have reported cases of Omicron.

