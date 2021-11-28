Omicron option: Union government to review decision to resume international flights





Earlier, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had said that all international commercial flights will resume as before the pandemic from December 15, 2021.

Amid concerns over the spread of the highly mutated Omicron coronavirus variant, the Union government said it would reconsider its decision on an effective date for the resumption of international commercial flights, a Home Office spokesman said on Sunday, November 28th. . The decision was taken after a high-level meeting held by the Prime Minister on the new Omicron variant, which has been described as a worrying variant by the World Health Organization. A few days ago, the Ministry of Civil Aviation announced that scheduled international flights to and from India will resume from December 15, after a 20-month suspension caused by the coronavirus. In a series of Twitter posts, the Home Office said a closer look at the situation of the developing pandemic within the country will be held amid growing global concerns about the new variant of the coronavirus. The Union Government will review the Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) for testing and supervising incoming international passengers, particularly for those countries identified in the at-risk category, the MHA said. In a statement, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said that in the meeting chaired by the Prime Minister, the general global situation was thoroughly reviewed, following the Omicron variant, and the various preventive measures imposed and that will be further strengthened were discussed. . Genomic surveillance for variants will be further strengthened and intensified and airport and port officials will be sensitized to strict oversight of the testing protocol at airports and ports. A day earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had instructed officials to review plans to ease international travel restrictions in light of new evidence under development on the variant. The new, potentially more contagious variant B.1.1.529 was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa on November 24 and has also been identified in Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel. He was appointed on Friday as a “Variant of Concern” by the WHO, who named him Omicron. A disturbing variant is the WHO’s highest category of disturbing variants of COVID-19. India’s decision to resume scheduled international passenger flights comes at a time when countries such as Britain, Germany, Singapore, Israel, France and Italy have restricted air travel from South Africa, where cases of the new variant of coronavirus with serious health implications. .

