Double talks in UK over Canal crisis must stop, says French interior minister | Immigration and asylum

French Interior Minister Grald Darmanin has said British ministers, including his counterpart Priti Patel, should stop saying something privately while insulting his country in public if there is to be a solution to the Channel crisis.

In an interview with the Guardian, Darman sharply criticized what he called the double talk coming out of London and said France was not a vassal of the UK.

Relationships are good when we talk privately. I have my British counterpart on the phone every week and when we have personal meetings and exchange messages, we see that the UK has a serious approach and we have things in common, Darman said.

Then, once something is said in public, in the House of Commons or on social media and in the press, there is a change of tone that becomes very unfriendly and is often different, even diametrically opposed to what is said privately.

The more France is used as a punch bag for British domestic politics and we hear provocative statements like France should take all immigrants, the harder it becomes to find a solution. It is not only offensive, it is completely unrealistic.

Darmanin spoke after France convened a meeting of ministers responsible for immigration from Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium as well as the European Commissioner for Home Affairs. Representatives from the EU law enforcement agency, Europol and Frontex, the EU’s border management agency, were also invited to the hastily organized summit in Calais on Sunday.

The meeting was called after 27 people died in the Canal on Wednesday, a tragedy that shook both sides of the Canal and sparked a game of blame between London and Paris.

Patels’ invitation to the meeting was canceled on Friday after Boris Johnson published a letter to Emmanuel Macron urging France to do more to stop the crossing of the Channel, including allowing British forces to patrol the French coastal areas, which France has refused citing concerns about the sovereignty and reception of refugees. is back.

Darmanin said he had a cordial relationship based on trust with Patel, but expressed the growing frustration of the French for the mixed and contradictory messages heard from the Boris Johnsons government.

This disappointment was expressed by Macron on Friday when he accused the UK of lacking seriousness over the Channel crisis. The president was angry that Johnson had published a letter to him Tweet, calling on France to take migrants and question the country ‘s refusal to allow British forces to join patrols on France’ s north coast.

Darman repeated this disappointment. When it comes to the British government in general, it is very difficult to work in a calm way. “Relations are good with the ministers, but unfortunately once they have a camera or they are in parliament, we seem to hear them say something very different,” he said.

I say it again: France is not a branch of Great Britain, we are a free and equal country with Great Britain and we want to be treated as such, to be treated as non-vassal allies and not to be held hostage to domestic politics britanike.

He was skeptical of Patels’ suggestions that Britain could send naval vessels or forces to turn back refugee ships in the middle of the canal.

We do not imagine for a moment that Britain can ignore all international conventions and maritime law to place warships at 30 km between Britain and France to turn boats when it will mean dozens of people, pregnant women, children, the elderly, who will die. We can not imagine for a second that this could get into a British head, he said.

The issue of people crossing from France to the UK has poisoned relations between London and Paris for decades. Tight security around ferry ports and the Channel Tunnel has pushed refugees camped along France’s north coast into increasingly desperate measures. French police demolish makeshift refugee camps, destroying tents and transporting people by bus to elsewhere in France, where they are encouraged to apply for asylum in France. Within a few weeks, most return to the Calais area.

Darmanin reiterated that France would not accept British forces in France.

What would the British say if we were to suggest that there be French troops on the English shores? They would say, quite understandably, that they are a free country and want their sovereignty to be respected and we say the same thing. There is nothing extraordinary in this, he said.

It’s better for Britons to wonder why so many immigrants want to go to the UK, Darman said. This is primarily because your country’s labor market operates in part with clandestine immigrants, because in your own country you can work and even pay taxes without any identity documents or be in any kind of regular situation.

If there were a change in labor law in Britain tomorrow, there would be far fewer immigrants who would want to cross. Secondly, unfortunately, the British government today no longer allows any legal way for people to enter their territory as immigrants.

The UK government opposes Darmanins ’characterization of the UK job market, saying people must prove their immigration status to work or rent a property. A Whitehall source said: “This week we will have more talks with counterparts on how we can work together to resolve this crisis across Europe. The draft law on nationality and borders Pritis is the first step in addressing the broken asylum system and the attractive factors it creates.

Darmanin confirmed that the UK had paid France 17 million of the 67 million (57 million) agreed in July to control its northern coast, but added: “Sometimes I read in the British press that you pay us to intervene, but it costs us 250 million a year. Of course 67 million help us, but they cost us much more.

The minister said he would report to Macron on Monday and had a series of meetings scheduled for next week on the crisis and specifically how to crack down on smuggling networks.

On the issue of refugee return in exchange for the admission of unaccompanied minors from Britain, a proposal Patel submitted to parliament last week, Darmanin said it would have to be agreed at European level.

If we could send minors to the UK, do you think we would refuse? No, we will accompany them all the way. We are willing to consider minors going to the UK in exchange for the return of migrants to Belgium, France or Germany or the Netherlands as long as it is one by one. The British say they want to return a number of migrants for one, he said.

Darmanin said the screaming headlines in the British press attacking French police and gendarmes were offensive.

It is an insult to France and the French police who risk their lives every day. It is horrible to hear such things from the English side, because not only are we guarding the border for the British, but we are also suffering the political consequences of this decision.

That’s enough. It has become extremely offensive. We must stop the slogans, work seriously.

Asked if he would talk to Patel in the coming days, he replied: No reunion is planned, but she has my cell phone number and I have hers. I tell you again, I respect and know him well. All I am asking for is the same respect from the UK, so that we can talk on the basis of equality and France is not considered submissive to the UK.

From the moment we are treated normally, we can discuss things seriously and everyone will make an effort to understand and move the discussion forward. At the moment we have the impression that only France is making efforts.