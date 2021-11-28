South Africa is better vaccinated than most African countries





At first glance, the emergence of the Omicron variant is the unsatisfactory fulfillment of expert predictions that failure to prioritize vaccinations for African countries would allow the coronavirus to continue to circulate and change there, jeopardizing the world’s ability to moved beyond the pandemic. While Western countries kept most of the global supply of vaccines to themselves, African countries were denied access to doses or could not afford them. About 10 percent of people in Africa have received a dose of a vaccine, compared with 64 percent in North America and 62 percent in Europe. But the problem is changing shape. In recent weeks, vaccines have begun to flow into Africa and the new challenge is how to rapidly increase vaccinations, as South Africa shows. We have not completely overcome the problem of supplying vaccines to lower-income countries, said Shabir Madhi, a virologist at the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. But where they are available, countries are trying to grow.

Scientists in South Africa, which has the most sophisticated genomic sequence equipment on the continent, were the first to announce the discovery of the new variant, as it was was found in four people in Botswana. South Africa has a better vaccination rate than most countries on the mainland: just under a quarter of the population has been fully vaccinated and the government said it has doses over five months in its stores. But they are not being administered quickly enough. Vaccinations in South Africa are going to half the target rate, officials said last week. To prevent vaccines from expiring, the government has even postponed some deliveries scheduled for early next year. At a conference Sunday to announce the country’s response to the new variant, said President Cyril Ramaphosa his cabinet was considering making vaccinations mandatory for specific locations and activities. However, before the new rules are implemented, a working team will investigate a fair and consistent approach. In a country where vaccines are free, this was a more desirable approach than imposing additional blocking restrictions as he said new virus infections generally tripled in a week. Masks remain mandatory in public and a curfew is in effect from midnight to 4am

We know enough about the variant to know what we need to do to reduce transmission and protect ourselves from serious illness and death, Mr Ramaphosa said. The first, most powerful tool we have is vaccination. But the problem is not just a product of misinformation-driven reluctance that has plagued vaccination efforts in the West. In fact, some studies suggest it is a small part of the problem in South Africa. Instead, the vaccination campaign has been slowed down by a complex range of logistical, financial and even political issues. And Western actions are partly to blame. Many African countries lack cold storage facilities or logistics chains for a large-scale vaccination campaign. Deteriorated health systems mean a lack of clinics or qualified staff to administer vaccines. With Western countries piling up supplies of vaccines for most of this year and doses from India being halted as cases increased there, many African countries have relied on donations. But some of these vaccines have reached near the expiration date, giving countries a narrow window to deliver them safely. Understand the Omicron variant Scientists are in the race to learn more about the Covid variant. Here is the latest. And many Africans are limited by time and money. They may miss the bus ticket to get to a remote vaccination center or be reluctant to stand in line for hours if there is a risk of losing their job or losing their job. Misinformation and cultural factors also matter. Africa has a long history of vaccinating young children against diseases such as polio, but a mass vaccination drive among adults is very, very unusual, Dr. told reporters last week. Matshidiso Moeti, director of the World Health Organization for Africa.

Even nurses and doctors are inclined to believe false stories of dangerous side effects: Recent studies in Ghana and Ethiopia found that less than 50 percent of health workers intend to be vaccinated, said Dr. Moeti. In South Africa, race is a factor: Researchers at the University of Johannesburg found that white people were more reluctant to get vaccinated than blacks, but were more likely to have been vaccinated because they had access to better health care. The race to vaccinate Africans is advancing. In the last eight weeks, 30 African countries have administered 80 percent of the doses taken, according to the World Health Organization. Djibouti and the Democratic Republic of the Congo alone administered less than 20 percent of the doses taken. However, there is a long way to go. According to data collected from our World in data, a project at Oxford University. And no matter how quickly those doses arrive, experts say African countries need support to help them get into people’s arms. In Kenya this month, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken described measures to help Kenyans overcome such last-mile barriers through the Global Covid Corpus, a new public-private partnership aimed at overcoming logistical and delivery barriers. As fears of the new variant spread, the sense of urgency around such programs is likely to increase.

