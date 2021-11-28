



Posted: 28 November 2021 / 04:14 AM EST

/ Updated: 28 November 2021 / 12:57 PM EST Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, in the center, arrives for a meeting with European migration officials, in Calais, northern France, on Sunday, November 28, 2021. Senior European migration officials are holding an emergency meeting Sunday in the French port of Calais to find ways to better combat migrant smuggling, as 27 people died trying to cross the English Channel to Britain in an overcrowded boat. (AP Photo / Rafael Yaghobzadeh)

CALAIS, France (AP) The EU Border Agency will send a plane to monitor the shores of the English Channel for migrant activity after 27 people died when their overcrowded boat sank en route to Britain, the most accident deadly immigration in history to the unfaithful. kalimi. European migration officials agreed on the new placement at an emergency meeting Sunday in the French port of Calais. They also pledged to work more closely together against migrant smuggling networks and the inflatable boat trade that are being used on increasingly frequent voyages by people fleeing conflict or poverty in Afghanistan, Sudan or beyond. UK officials have been significantly absent from the rally in Calais City Hall as Wednesday’s sinking sparked a new political crisis between Britain and France. Neighbors accuse each other of not doing enough to prevent people from crossing the Canal, and countries across the European Union have long debated how to manage migration. We must prevent the loss of lives. We must prevent chaos on our external borders, “EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson told reporters after the meeting. She called for more intelligence sharing and said governments should demand the money. Starting December 1, an aircraft operated by the EU border agency Frontex will help France, Belgium and the Netherlands monitor their shores to better identify smuggling networks, said French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin. The meeting was also attended by German, Dutch and Belgian ministers, and participants stressed the need to co-operate with the UK. Such co-operation has been complicated by Britain’s exit from the EU this year. This meeting was not anti-English. It was pro-European, Darmanin said. We want to work with our British friends and allies. “ British Home Secretary Priti Patel said she was unfortunate that she was uninvited to the meeting and reiterated Britain’s proposal to return the migrants to France. French officials vehemently opposed the idea when it was first proposed. France is conducting an organized crime investigation into the sinking. Iraqi Kurds and at least one person from Somalia were among those on board, though most have not been publicly identified. Sunday’s meeting focused on smuggling networks, who pay between 3,000 and 7,000 euros ($ 3,400 to $ 7,900) for travel across the Channel. Darmanin said a car with a German license was seized in connection with the investigation. Earlier Sunday, Patel met with Dutch Migration Minister Ankie Broekers-Knol and stressed the need for European partners to work together through shared intelligence and joint policing initiatives, according to her office. “Both agreed that return agreements are essential to breaking the criminal business model,” she said. Meanwhile, aid groups are arguing for more humane and coordinated asylum policies instead of just more police. In makeshift camps along the French coast, groups of people from Sudan, Iran and Iraq gathered under the cold rain, awaiting their opportunity to cross the Channel. They are not hampered by Wednesday deaths or increased beach patrols. The number of migrants trying to cross the canal in small boats has increased this year, but overall the number of migrants arriving in Britain is low compared to other European countries. Darmanin said France handles five times more asylum applications a year than Britain. ___ Follow all AP stories on global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration.

