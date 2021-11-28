Travel for Thanksgiving at Albany Airport almost to pre-pandemic levels





ALBANY Holiday trip is back at Albany International Airport.

Passengers on Sunday morning were greeted by a checkpoint line that stretched across the pedestrian bridge connecting the terminal to the North Parking Garage.

The twisting queue shocked some passengers who were worried about the lack of flights. But the queue is set only for peak travel periods, according to airport officials, and does not present chaotic daily conditions. Laura Rappaport left her son at 5 a.m. for his flight to Charleston in South Carolina and ran into a crowd of people. He was worried he would not make it, Rappaport said. But he did. “ The long queue lasted just under an hour, and the TSA checked in on just over 900 passengers in a two-hour window early Sunday. This traditionally happens during peak periods when the planes departing in the morning fill up, said Doug Myers, director of public relations at the Albany County Airport Authority. Despite the stunning line, the longest waiting time for a passenger was 16 minutes, Myers said.

Officials are continuing to urge passengers to arrive two hours early to give them enough time to navigate the complex. Plans are in place to expand reception areas that will ideally reduce future overcrowding during peak periods and allow for social distancing and any possible safeguards against the ongoing pandemic. As travel is recovering, the industry has not fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels. The number of passengers expected to travel through Albany International Airport on Sunday, at 3,884 people, is 111 percent compared to last year. But travelers are still a little behind the 2019 levels. We were on average 85, 87 and 89 percent of what we did in 2019, Myers said. Airlines, like other sectors of the economy, are also struggling with shortages of all kinds, including pilots, flight crews, mechanics and even spare parts for their aircraft. Delays and interruptions should be expected, officials warned last month, urging passengers to turn around and make alternative plans. Some of the airport concessions are also continuing to struggle to find full-time employees, Myers said.

