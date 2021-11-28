Swiss voters approve the policy of their Covid governments in a referendum





A majority of Swiss voters backed the government’s policy of reacting to Covid-19 in a referendum held on Sunday, after weeks of public debate and strong protests. Official government results show that 62 percent of voters agreed to keep the amendments made by parliament in the nations to the existing Covid law, which includes the introduction of a Covid certificate that shows either evidence of vaccination or cure of the disease and is required to enter public spaces such as restaurants or museum. It is the second time this year that opponents attempt to topple the legislature introduced by the government in response to the pandemic, collecting enough signatures to bring the issue to a referendum. This time the opposition focused on removing the tracking of contacts and an internationally recognized Covid certificate. Opponents, who staged many protests before Sunday, argued that they were trying to prevent a split in society between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated, with different rules applicable to each group.

Josef Ender, spokesman for the committee opposing the legislation said they accept the result but will continue to defend freedom in Switzerland. In response to the result, which saw one of the highest voter turnout in decades, Interior Minister Alain Berset commented on the tone of the opposition and its sometimes violent demonstrations. What does not belong in Switzerland is anger, hatred, intimidation and threats, he said. We all want to end the pandemic as soon as possible and this can only be done together, he said. On Sunday, Swiss voters also approved a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at improving compensation and working conditions for nurses and meeting the growing demand for healthcare workers. Although the initiative was launched by the country’s nursing association before the pandemic, it took on a new significance due to increased support among nurses.

It is an incredible sign of appreciation from the Swiss electorate for caregivers, Yvonne Ribi, director of the country’s nurses’ association, told the Swiss national broadcaster after the proposal was approved by a 61 per cent majority vote. The results come at a time of a recent increase in cases of Covid in Switzerland, which despite being one of the richest countries in the world, has one of the lowest vaccination rates on the continent. The Alpine nation has received criticism throughout the pandemic for keeping regulations cheaper than most of Europe. It has also been slow to make amplifiers available. In light of the new Omicron variant, Swiss authorities on Friday decided to ban all direct flights from South Africa and the surrounding region. The country has so far not reported any confirmed cases of the new variant. Visitors from several countries where Omicron cases have been discovered, including Hong Kong, Israel and the UK, are now required to be quarantined for 10 days upon arrival in Switzerland.

