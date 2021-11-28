The US and Iran will meet for another attempt to revive the nuclear dealExBulletin

After months of stalemate, the US and Iran meet with European mediators in Vienna on Monday for another attempt to revive the nuclear deal from which the Trump administration withdrew.

KELSEY SNELL, HOST:

There are new talks in Vienna this week to revive the Iran nuclear deal. The deal gave Iran relief from economic sanctions in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear program. But Trump’s White House withdrew from that deal in 2018, reinstating sanctions. Since then, Iran’s nuclear program has resumed, as have regional tensions. Diplomats from the US, other world powers and Iran will meet again tomorrow. NPR diplomatic correspondent Michele Kelemen joins us now. Hello, Michele.

MICHELE KELEMEN, BYLINE: Good morning.

SNELL: So first of all, what will these talks look like this week?

KELEMEN: Well, maybe a lot like they did earlier this year. Iran says that since the US is not in a deal now, it will not meet directly with US officials. So basically, Iranians meet with others – Russia, China, Great Britain, France and Germany – and those countries, mostly Europeans, are mediators with US envoy Robert Malley often stressing that things would go much further. too. soon if the Iranians were to meet him face to face. But the Iranians have shown no interest in this. They postponed these talks for months and during that time elected a new president, a hardline conservative. So when it comes to reviving this deal, Malley told NPR that the ball is really in Iran’s court now. Listen.

ROBERT MALLEY: If Iran chooses – and it really is at this point, I think, an Iranian choice – if they choose not to return to the deal, then obviously we will have to look at other efforts, diplomatic and other. in an effort to address Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

SNELL: What does he mean by diplomatic and otherwise?

KELEMEN: Well, diplomatic pressure, more sanctions and then the opposite, I think, would be the military option. Critics of the Iran nuclear deal think the Biden administration should be much tougher and much clearer about threatening military action. You know, there have been acts of sabotage. Israel is believed to have been behind them and the assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist last year, and many critics of the 2015 deal think this is indeed the best way to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions at this point. This is what the Trump administration called the maximum pressure campaign.

SNELL: Right.

KELEMEN: But others warn that this approach is really the opposite. Iran is actually just moving forward, making technical advances that could quickly provide fuel for a bomb – not the bomb, but enough fuel for it. Listen to Kelsey Davenport. She is with the Arms Control Association and is a supporter of nuclear diplomacy.

KELSEY DAVENPORT: While I think it’s important to accept that the Trump administration, you know, has produced this crisis, you know, Iran ‘s actions are really prolonging it. And we are at the point where Iran’s nuclear progress I think threatens to pull the United States and the Europeans out of negotiations to restore the deal.

KELEMEN: She calls this a very dangerous game from Iran, so the risk is really great for these talks in Vienna.

SNELL: Since the stocks are so high, what do we know about Iran’s position, going to these meetings?

KELEMEN: Iran says the burden falls on the US to first return to the deal by lifting all sanctions. You know, the Iranians want to be able to sell oil again more easily than they do now, and they want to do other businesses to revive their economy. And the new president, Ebrahim Raisi, is less open to dealing with the West than the last president, and he really wants to show his people that he is doing a tough bargain here.

SNELL: So does the Biden administration expect any progress this week?

KELEMEN: I do not think there is much optimism. You know, there were six rounds of those talks earlier this year. The U.S. wanted to continue where it left off, but that seems impossible with this new Iranian government, and Rob Malley, the U.S. envoy, could spend most of the week just trying to figure out that how to deal with this new iranian president. But both sides have an interest in making some progress, perhaps a few small steps. You know, Iran needs to improve its economy, and the Biden administration would like to avoid a real crisis with Iran.

SNELL: This is NPR diplomatic correspondent Michele Kelemen. Thank you so much for following all of this.

KELEMEN: Thank you.

