Dallas Teacher to lead the international foreign language education group

High school teacher Akash Patel learned early in his career that students would get excited when he described his travels, such as occasions when he met elephants or sea turtles.

He found that sharing his passion for travel broadened students ’worldviews.

Now, having worked to connect his class with those from other countries, he is taking the opportunity to increase his reach beyond Ignite High School.

This month the American Council on Foreign Language Teaching, an international organization for educators, elected Patel as president.

What I do in Dallas ISD with my kids can be repeated in thousands of classrooms, Patel said. With ACTFL and their powerful network of hundreds of thousands of teachers, I can be in many other countries.

But Patel did not start in education. He came to the United States in 2009 with his twin brother on a scholarship to study nuclear engineering at Iowa State University.

The stereotype for people like me who are from India is that you could be either an engineer, a lawyer or a doctor, or really a disgrace to the family, he said.

But none of the brothers and sisters felt it was their calling. So they both bought an SUV from Craigslist, drove south to Oklahoma and chose what they wanted to study. Patel was initially unsure of which area he wanted to move to, but after graduating from an area community college with an associate degree in art, he was recruited by a liberal arts college looking for people of color to be become a teacher.

Patel earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Oklahoma Science and Arts. He began teaching in small rural communities. Here is his passion education of global citizenship A concept aimed at promoting tolerance through teaching students about different countries and cultures was ignited, Patel said.

Patel has traveled to more than 55 countries, has been to every continent except Antarctica and is fluent in six languages, including Spanish, English, Portuguese and Hindi.

He started inviting his friends from different countries to join a videophone with his class. Using maps and data, students would ask questions to understand where the person lives.

After his twin brother died in a plane crash in 2018, Patel created the Happy World Foundation, a non-profit global education organization, to honor his memory. Today, the foundation helps teachers in the United States connect their classes with approximately 1,200 volunteers from more than 150 countries for video conferencing.

Amy Anderton, director of DISDs world languages, quickly noticed that Patel was a natural leader and someone who could attract the best of people when he came to the district in 2017. His influence extends beyond his class to teachers and other students in the district, for those in Texas and the country itself, she said.

The vast majority of his children have never left (the state), Anderton said. He truly taught our children that they can be influential all over the world that can make a difference and can have an impact on the lives of other children, on the lives of other people around the world.

Patels’ charismatic personality caught the eye of ACTFL executives, who would invite him to talk about his work at conventions and to participate in several national committees.

He personifies joy and optimism, and he has a very catchy spirit for which, frankly, we need so much more nowadays, said ACTFL CEO Howie Berman.

Patels’s life experience as an innovator and an immigrant teacher filled with his positivity are essential to boosting teacher morale, Berman said. His new position comes at a time when educators are particularly stressed by the added challenges of the pandemic.

He will just inspire a lot of people and we really need him the most because teachers are really looking for inspiration, he said.

As president of the ACTFL, Patel wants to focus on expanding the reach of global citizenship education.

I can speak, read and write six languages, he said. When I came to the states I was like, Wow, people barely speak one here. Why can’t we change that?

Change must begin with innovative school districts. He noted that DISD has bilingual programs where children are graduating with a global stamp of literacy in Spanish, French or Chinese and English. But state legislatures also need to allocate more money to schools for these types of programs.

This will help students not only become more competitive when looking for work, but also in developing sensitivity and eliminating prejudice, he said.

Patel also wants to work on recruiting and retaining foreign language teachers at a time when Texas and the country are already experiencing teacher shortages.

However, his students are always his priority.

They know my personal life. They know how I went through things that one can hardly imagine going through, he said. These kids were with me during my tough times in my happy moments and Dallas will always be family to me.

