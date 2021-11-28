A busy weekend at Denver International Airport is expected – News, weather and sports for all of Colorado





Local holiday markets give small businesses much-needed boostOlde Town Arvada pulled all the stops for Small Business Saturday! CBS4 journalist Marissa Armas tells us how critical this is for local businesses. 4 hours ago

News update cbs4 21.28.21CBS4 is covering Colorado first 7 hours ago

Sunday heights will go up to 20 degrees above normalMeteorologist Chris Spears has your forecast. 7 hours ago

The Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive runs through Dec. 24King Soopers will be collecting new unwrapped toys in all Metro Area locations by December 24th. Viewers are encouraged to donate items such as toys, games, art kits, DVDs, video games, sports equipment, electronics, helmets and other gifts to children and young people. All items will be distributed at the Boys and Girls Clubs holidays so that each child receives a gift this year. 20 hours ago

Thanksgiving Day Trip: A busy weekend at Denver International Airport is expectedDenver International Airport was expected to receive over 200,000 passengers on Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving. 20 hours ago

Mile High Holiday Market: The Denver Milk Block softensAs part of the Mile High Holiday Market, Dairy Block in downtown Denver is all fancy for the season. The market features a range of vendors – and they are all local! CBS4 journalist Mekialaya White tells us the magic of the market. 20 hours ago

Fort Collins house destroyed by fire early SaturdayIn Fort Collins, a house was destroyed by a fire early Saturday morning. 21 hours ago

Olde Town Arvada hosts ‘Holiday Makers Market’ which introduces local businessesOlde Town Arvada pulled all the stops for Small Business Saturday! CBS4 journalist Marissa Armas tells us how critical this is for local businesses. 21 hours ago

Indigenous business owners encourage people to buy from local businesses this holiday seasonThe day after Black Friday traditionally has small business Saturday. People are encouraged to spend money on smaller, local businesses. If you were at the Western National Center in Denver on Saturday, you could also buy American. 21 hours ago

The deadly head-on collision on Highway 86 occurred ‘short time’ after the deputy tried to stop the driver, says the Sheriff’s OfficeThe deadly head-on collision that occurred Friday morning on Highway 86, east of Elizabeth, occurred just a “short time” after an MP tried to stop the driver of a Hyundai, officials say. 21 hours ago

Aurora Police: Suspected Drunk Driver Survives Accident That Killed PassengerPolice say the suspected drunk driver went through a red light and collided with another vehicle on North Airport Boulevard and East 6th Avenue. 21 hours ago

The heating trend returns to Colorado on SundayMeteorologist Chris Spears has your forecast. 21 hours ago

Aurora Public Schools closes all high school campuses after 2 shootings with students involvedAll high schools in Aurora Public Schools will have closed campuses, starting Monday. The change comes after a few shootings a week before Thanksgiving – and will remain in effect at least during the winter break. 21 hours ago

Colorado, the daughter of America’s first man in space to fly a blue rocketThe idea to go with a Blue Origin rocket into space arose when she was at a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 14 voyage her father took to the Moon, when he was the fifth person to ever walk the Moon. 23 hours ago

The video shows fatal shots between the teenager and the former officer in AuroraA 17-year-old boy was killed after exchanging guns with a 36-year-old in a southeastern Aurora neighborhood on Wednesday night, according to police. 1 day ago

The deadly head-on collision on Highway 86 occurred shortly after the deputy tried to stop the driver, says the Sheriff’s OfficeThe deadly head-on collision that occurred Friday morning on Highway 86, east of Elizabeth, occurred just a “short time” after an MP tried to stop the driver of a Hyundai, officials say. Both Hyundai driver and driver of a Ford Mustang lost their lives in the collision. 1 day ago

CBS4 News Update 11-27-21CBS4 is the Colorado news channel 1 day ago

Another dry and mild weekend across ColoradoMeteorologist Chris Spears has your forecast. 1 day ago

Scammers Still Potentially Affecting 1050 Innocent Unemployment Claims in ColoradoThere are still some people who this year can not enjoy the holidays so much, because their claims to unemployment are being kept under control by fraudulent activity. 2 days ago

Broomfield remains the exception to disguise the mandate in the Denver subway areaWelcome to Broomfield, where you can go shopping indoors without wearing a mask. It is one of the few places in the Denver subway area that is not under such a requirement. 2 days ago

Concerned doctors the new Omicron variant may spread more easily than other variantsHealth professionals around the world have growing concerns about the new COVID-19 variant, which is now being identified as the Omicron type, because they say it may be more transmissible than other variants. 2 days ago

The video shows fatal shots between the teenager and the former officer in AuroraA 17-year-old boy was killed after exchanging guns with a 36-year-old in a southeastern Aurora neighborhood on Wednesday night, according to police. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at block 4900 of South Addison Way, near Gun Club Road and Belleview Avenue. 2 days ago

Colorado shoppers return to stores on Black FridayRetailers are making a big comeback – and setting records – thanks to consumer spending habits. 2 days ago

The video shows fatal shots between the teenager and the former Aurora police officerA 17-year-old boy was killed after exchanging guns with a 36-year-old in a southeastern Aurora neighborhood on Wednesday night, according to police. 2 days ago

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://denver.cbslocal.com/video/6164633-thanksgiving-travel-busy-weekend-expected-at-denver-international-airport/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos