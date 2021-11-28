Domestic Inverness receives international rating for short documentary | Local News

In 2017, “Wonder Woman” debuted in cinemas and forever changed the course of the lives of two women.

Inspired by the film, 22-year-old writer, director and producer Chase Davis would help another woman share her battle with breast cancer in stage four in the award-winning short documentary, “Becoming Wonder Woman.”

Shortly before leaving for college, Davis, a 2017 Citrus high school graduate, saw “Wonder Woman” for the first time.

Get more from Citrus County Chronicle

“I saw it and I absolutely liked it,” she said. “I think I’ve seen him eight times in the theater.”

Davis began her college career in the Florida State University (FSU) theater program.

“I was just not finding my place,” she said. After leaving home away from everything he knew, Davis said he was having a hard time adjusting.

One night, she was in her dorm watching “Wonder Woman” on DVD. This time, she saw a bonus movie, where director Patty Jenkins invited the new directors to the square, encouraging them to follow the movie.

“I can do this,” Davis said to himself. Thus, she decided to interview for FSU film school and was accepted.

For a school project, Davis was tasked with creating a short documentary. Each group was instructed to choose a two-week subject to film anywhere in the continental US

“Wonder Woman” changed the course of Davis’ life and helped her find her way. She thought to herself, “I wonder if this has changed anyone else’s life?”

“The idea of ​​the documentary was to find women who were inspired by the ‘Wonder Woman’ character in a really big way,” Davis said.

While researching, she found a Facebook lottery to meet people from the movie.

Someone wrote, “Heather Abbott should meet him,” Davis said. She saw the Instagram of Abbott, who at the time was @chemowonderwoman. Davis contacted him and Abbott asked for FaceTime.

“I think that’s when we really hit it,” Davis said.

And so the short documentary “Becoming Wonder Woman” was born. According to the film’s description, “A determined woman uses the ‘Wonder Woman’ symbol to gather herself, her family and her community in her fight against stage four breast cancer.”

The documentary produced, written and directed by Davis was filmed over two weeks in the spring of 2019 in Seattle, Washington.

“I have to meet her children these three beautiful girls,” Davis said. And as for Abbott, “She is literally embodied in the sunlight as a human being.”

The documentary opens with Abbott speaking in front of the camera. “No one expects to be diagnosed with cancer at age 37 or at any age,” she said. “No one expects to be told that at first your case is really serious and technically you are not curable.”

Abbott appeared in every of her treats dressed as Wonder Woman; became a symbol of perseverance for her and everyone around her.

“I think the image of Gal Gadot (‘Wonder Woman’) running on Noman Land facing a very big, intimidating face-to-face fight was really inspiring,” Abbott said.

The crew filmed after Abbott was cancer-free, she had a complete metabolic response.

“From what I’ve heard, what’s really important to her is to tell her story in the hope that it will elevate other people,” Davis said.

Davis said Abbott’s reaction to the film was the most nervous part of the process.

“I just loved this woman so much that it was really important to me that she at least feel that her story was told in a way that she agreed with,” she said. “I think she liked it a lot.”

Most recently, the film won the Jury Prize for Best Student Documentary at the American Pavilion Emerging Filmmaker Showcase in Cannes, France.

Davis said he found her on vacation at work.

“In my car, we asked a question and answer about the movie,” she said. “I had to go back to work right away and pretend it hadn’t happened.”

The personal examination in Cannes was postponed to 2020 and 2021, but is scheduled to appear in May 2022. Davis said she and Abbott hope to attend.

“It’s a dark story, but it felt so easy the whole time,” Davis said. “Heather is just a smart person, even in the midst of the most horrible thing that can ever happen to anyone.”

Today, there are so many lives ahead for both women. Abbott is cancer-free and Davis graduated with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts in film production in April. She lives in Los Angeles, California and continues to pursue screenwriting and directing.

Davis even had a one-on-one conversation of Zoom with “Wonder Woman” director Jenkins after she finished the film.

“Wonder Woman is what brought me to film school and then to tell this story,” Davis said. “I met the person who inspired it all, so it became the full circle.”

To watch the “Becoming Wonder Woman” trailer, visit tinyurl.com/becomingwonderwoman.