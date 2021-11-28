Australian PM proposes defamation laws forcing social platforms to unmask trolls





Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is introducing new defamation laws that will force online platforms to reveal the identities of trolls, or else pay the price of defamation. like ABC News Australia explains, laws will hold social platforms, like Facebook or Twitter, responsible for defamatory comments made against users. The platforms will also need to create a complaints system that people can use if they think they are a victim of defamation. As part of this process, the person who posted the potentially defamatory content will be asked to remove it. But if they refuse, or if the victim is interested in pursuing legal action, the platform can then legally ask the poster for permission to disclose their contact information. And if the platform can not get the approval of the posters? The laws would introduce an order to disclose end-user information, giving tech giants the ability to reveal the identity of an unauthorized user. If the platforms cannot identify the troll for any reason or if the platforms refuse indefinitely, the company will have to pay for the troll defamatory comments. Since the law is specific to Australia, it seems that social networks should not identify trolls deployed in other countries. The online world does not have to be a wild west The online world should not be a wild west where robots, fanatics, trolls and others are circulating anonymously and can harm humans, Morrison said during a news conference. This is not what can happen in the real world and there is no chance that it can happen in the digital world. As noted by ABC News Australia, a draft of anti-troll legislation is expected this week and is unlikely to reach Parliament by early next year. It remains unclear what specific details platforms will be required to collect and disclose. Even more troubling, we still do not know how serious the case of defamation would have to be to guarantee the disclosure of someone’s identity. A loose definition of defamation can pose a serious threat to privacy. The proposed legislation is part of a larger effort for it review of Australian defamation laws. In September, the Australian Supreme Court ruled that news sites are considered publishers of defamatory comments made by the public on their social media sites and should be held accountable. This has caused outlets as well CNN will block Australians from accessing their Facebook page all. However, the decision potentially has implications for individuals who run social networking sites, as the decision implies that they can also be held accountable for any defamatory comments left on their sites.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/11/28/22806369/australia-proposes-defamation-laws-unmask-trolls The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos