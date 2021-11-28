It is incredible to think that in November 2020, no vaccine against COVID-19 had yet been approved. A year later, more than 7 billion doses have been administered worldwide, preventing countless deaths and helping to reverse the pandemic wave in many countries. But this scientific triumph is being overshadowed by the failure to ensure that all people benefit from it.

At the time of writing, more than a third of the world’s population is fully vaccinated. But in Africa, that percentage is only 6.7%. This is unacceptable and we need to change it urgently. Any threat to global solidarity is a threat to global security and stability.

All governments have a responsibility to protect their people. But the failure of some governments to share essential resources, including information, biological samples, and tools, including vaccines, tests, and other supplies, has deprived many low- and middle-income countries of the ability to meet that term.

The COVID-19 pandemic will not be the last. This is why, as we recover and rebuild from this crisis, we must also take steps to ensure that we can cope with future disease outbreaks with effective cooperation and collaboration, rather than the kind of chaos and confusion that have exacerbated the current one.

The global response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been the subject of much analysis. And there have been many recommendations for measures that would enable us to detect the next outbreak of the disease early, and either prevent it from turning into an epidemic let alone a pandemic, or provide a quick and effective response. In all these reviews and reports, four topics stand out.

First, global governance needs to become more inclusive, equitable and accountable. The existing global health security architecture is complex and fragmented and voluntary mechanisms have not produced the necessary level of collective action.

That is why I support the creation of a new international instrument, such as a treaty, to guide pandemic preparedness and response. By providing a comprehensive framework for global cooperation, including clear rules of the game, such a mechanism can significantly increase solidarity between countries. The member states of the World Health Organization will discuss this initiative this week at a special session of the World Health Assembly.

Second, we need better and better funding for pandemic preparedness and response. This includes a significant increase in domestic investment, as well as much more international funding to support low- and middle-income countries. Any funding facility should be built through existing financial institutions; the creation of new ones would further fragment the global health architecture.

Moreover, such mechanisms should not be funded solely by voluntary development assistance, which would intensify competition for already scarce resources. Rather, we propose a Health Threats Fund to pool additional resources, which can be created at the World Bank and funded by countries and regional organizations on a burden-sharing basis.

Third, we need to create and implement better health surveillance systems and tools. The WHO has already started building such tools. On September 1, we inaugurated the new one WHO Center for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence in Berlin, which will provide the world with better data and analysis to support detection and response to public health emergencies. New WHO Academy in Lyon, France, which will use new technologies to expand access to high-quality lessons for world health workers, had its innovator this fall.

Other initiatives are underway, such as WHO BioHub, a facility for the storage and segregation of pathogens in Switzerland, and the Universal Health and Preparedness Review. The review process will increase accountability and transparency among WHO member states after identifying gaps and building pandemic preparedness capacities.

Finally, we need a sustainable and funded WHO at the heart of the global health framework. With 194 member states and 152 offices in the country, the WHO stands out for its global mandate, reach and legitimacy. But over the past few decades, it has been progressively weakened by a weakening imbalance between valued (mandatory) contributions and voluntary, dedicated contributions. This distorts our budget and limits our ability to attract and retain top talent and meet the expectations of our member states.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the critical importance of global health security. The further weakening of the WHO and the further fragmentation of the institutional framework of global health are among the greatest risks to such security.

In the coming months and years, as other crises inevitably require our attention, we must not forget the importance of strengthening global health. Continuing the current path will only bring devastating economic and political consequences. But if we embrace new ideas and work together in solidarity, we can build a more secure, just, and peaceful future.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is the Director General of the World Health Organization.