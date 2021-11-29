Will Omicron vaccines stop it? Scientists are competing to find out.





As nations cut air links from South Africa amid fears of another global coronavirus outbreak, scientists on Sunday tried to gather data on the new Omicron variant, its capabilities and perhaps most importantly how effectively current vaccines will protect it. against him. Early findings are a mixed picture. The variant may be more contagious and more capable of avoiding the body’s immune responses, both to vaccination and to natural infection, than previous versions of the virus, experts said in interviews. Vaccines can continue to prevent serious illness and death, although boosting doses may be needed to protect most people. However, manufacturers of the two most effective vaccines, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, are preparing to reformulate their vaccines if needed. We really need to be vigilant about this new variant and prepare for it, said Jesse Bloom, an evolutionary biologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle.

Maybe after a few weeks, you will have a better sense of how much this variant is spreading and how necessary it may be to push forward with a vaccine variant, said Dr. Bloom. Even when scientists began exploring the new variant, countries around the world restricted travel to and from nations in southern Africa, where Omicron was first identified. Despite the restrictions, the virus has been found in half a dozen European countries, including the United Kingdom, as well as Australia, Israel and Hong Kong. Already, Omicron accounts for most of the 2,300 new daily cases in Gauteng province, South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday. Nationwide, new infections have tripled in the past week and test positivity has risen to 9 percent from 2 percent. Scientists have reacted faster to Omicron than any other variant. In just 36 hours from the first signs of trouble in South Africa on Tuesday, researchers analyzed samples from 100 infected patients, collected data and alerted the world, said Tulio de Oliveira, a geneticist at the Nelson R. Mandela School of Medicine in Durban. . . Within an hour of the first alarm, scientists in South Africa also rushed to test coronavirus vaccines against the new variant. Now, dozens of teams around the world, including researchers at Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, have joined the chase.

They will not know the results for two weeks, sooner. But the mutations carried by Omicron suggest that the vaccines will most likely be less effective, to some extent unknown, than they were against any previous variant.

“Based on a lot of work that humans have done on other variants and other mutations, we can be pretty sure that these mutations will cause a significant drop in antibody neutralization,” said Dr. Bloom, referring to the body’s ability to attack an invasive virus. South African doctors are seeing an increase in re-infections in people who already had a period of Covid-19, suggesting the variant could overcome natural immunity, said Dr. Richard Lessells, an infectious disease physician at KwaZulu-Natal University. Omicron has about 50 mutations, including more than 30 at the top, a viral protein on its surface that vaccines train the body to recognize and attack. Some of these mutations have been seen before. Some are thought to have boosted the ability of Beta variants to bypass vaccines, while others have most likely caused Delta to turbo extreme climbing. My best guess is that it combines both of these elements, said Penny Moore, a virologist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases in South Africa, about the new variant.

But so does Omicron 26 unique yeast mutations, compared to 10 in Delta and six in Beta. Many of them seem to make the variant more difficult to recognize and inhibited by the immune system.

There are many that we have never studied before, but just looking at the location at the top, they are in regions that we know are immuno-dominant, said Dr. Moore, referring to the parts of yeast protein that interact with the body’s immune defenses. The team of Dr. Moores is probably the farthest in testing how well Omicron vaccines stand. She and her colleagues are preparing to test blood from fully immunized people against a synthetic version of the Omicron variant. Creating such a pseudovirus, a viral base containing all the mutations takes time, but the results may be available for about 10 days. To more closely mimic what people are likely to encounter, another team led by Alex Sigal, a virologist at the African Health Research Institute, is raising Omicron live, which will be tested against people’s blood completely immunized, as well as those who were previously infected. Updated November 28, 2021, 6:05 pm ET These results may last longer, but should provide a more complete picture of vaccine performance, said Dr. Sigal.

If vaccines turn out to be much less potent against Omicron, they may need to be modified to increase their effectiveness. Preparing for the worst, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson are planning to test an artificial version of Omicron against their vaccines. The mRNA vaccines in particular Modernas and Pfizer-BioNTechs were built with technology that should allow rapid modification. Pfizers scientists can adapt the current vaccine within six weeks and send the initial groups within 100 days in the event of an escape variant that evades the immune system, said Jerica Pitts, a Pfizer spokeswoman. Moderna’s work began on Tuesday, shortly after its scientists learned about Omicron the fastest the company has ever responded to a variant, said Dr. Stephen Hoge, president of Modernas. Even without data on the spread of Omicrons, it was clear that the variant would be a formidable threat to vaccines, he said. This thing is a Frankenstein mix of all the biggest hits, said Dr. Hoge, referring to the numerous variants related to mutations. Simply triggered each one of our alarm bells. Moderna can update its current vaccine in about two months and have clinical results in about three months if needed, he said. Both companies also plan to test whether booster injections will strengthen the immune system enough to avoid the new variant. Vaccine boosters Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have been shown to significantly increase antibody levels.

But those antibodies may not be widely effective against any recurrence of the virus and may not be enough to completely neutralize Omicron, said Michel Nussenzweig, an immunologist at Rockefeller University in New York. People who recover from Covid and then get even one dose of the vaccine tend to produce a wider range of antibodies, capable of recognizing more versions of the virus than people who are just vaccinated.

It is clear that hybrid immunity, the kind that people get when they are both infected and vaccinated, is higher, and it is very, very likely to take care of that as well, said Dr. Nussenzweig. Understand the Omicron variant Scientists are in the race to learn more about the Covid variant. Here is the latest. After two doses of the vaccine, we did not see this. But hoping that after three doses, there will probably be some achievements, he said. Dr. Nussenzweig and his colleagues are preparing to test Omicron against mRNA vaccines, as well as vaccines made by Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca. They hope to have results within a month. Omicron-specific vaccines created in just a few weeks would be a great achievement. But the prospect of producing and distributing them raises daunting questions.

“If new versions are required to protect people everywhere, companies need to make them available to African countries that need them most and can afford them the least,” said Dr. of Oliveira. South Africa has at least managed to buy its own vaccines, he said. But poorer countries like Sudan, Mozambique, Eswatini and Lesotho will need low-cost options. Pfizer did not answer a question about low-cost vaccines for African nations. Dr. Hoge, from Moderna, said the company already had an agreement with the African Union to offer 110 million doses at $ 3.50 for a half-dose vaccine. Dr. Hoge said he knew 110 million were less than 10 percent of Africa’s population. But, he noted, they were also the smallest of all the manufacturers out there, and so 10 per cent hopefully useful. Despite the frustration that South African scientists have expressed about vaccine inequality and punitive travel restrictions, they have been flooded with requests for Omicron genetic sequences from Italy, Germany, Australia and New Zealand, as well as laboratories in North America. The more teams involved, the better, said Dr. Moore, who received about 50 requests on Saturday alone. As the virus moves across the globe, it is likely to continue to change. Getting the right combination of mutations in itself is a moving target, she said. Researchers everywhere want to avoid drawing premature conclusions, a mistake they made when the Beta variant appeared. Preliminary tests of that variant considered only one known mutation and underestimated its ability to evade the immune system, recalls Dr. Moore. (Fortunately, the variant also turned out to be less sticky.)

To get a complete picture of the effectiveness of Omicron vaccines, scientists need to look at not only antibody levels, but also immune cells that can recognize and destroy infected cells. Immune cells called T cells are essential for preventing an infection from progressing to serious illness and death. Some of the Omicrons mutations occur in parts of the virus targeted by T cells, which means that the variant may be more difficult to recognize by T cells. Already, a computer simulation has predicted that those mutations could change about six of the hundreds of regions that T cells can recognize, said Wendy Burgers, an immunologist at the University of Cape Town. This may not seem like much. But humans make different groups of T cells, so depending on the targets that the mutations drop, some people may barely be affected by Omicron and others may be left vulnerable. Dr. Burgers hopes to take blood from 50 people infected with the variant to estimate how mutations will occur in a population. Once the samples are on hand, the results will be available after maybe a week of very late nights and tests, she said. Even if the vaccines stand against Omicron, new versions will probably be needed at some point, and probably soon. The virus is getting mutations much faster than expected, said Dr. Bloom. Seasonal flu is the frequently cited example of a rapidly changing virus, requiring regular vaccine updates. But the coronavirus is at least comparable and perhaps even faster than that, said Dr. Bloom. New variants will always come out. Lynsey Chutel contributed to reporting from South Africa.

