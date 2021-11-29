International
COVID-19 in Sask .: 52 new cases and 4 other deaths reported Sunday
The number of new cases of COVID-19 continues to fall in Saskatchewan, but the province announced four more deaths from the disease on Sunday.
Three of the people with COVID-19 who died were in the 60-79 age group and one person was 40-59 years old.
Over the past two days, the government reported a total of nine COVID-19-related deaths, according to the dashboard of the province.
Since the onset of the pandemic, 925 people with COVID-19 have died in Saskatchewan.
There were 52 new cases of the disease reported on the provincial online panel on Sunday, 21 fewer than on Saturday.
This is the lowest reported number of new cases since August 5, 2021, when the province’s online dashboard announced 47 new daily cases.
More than a third of new cases (34.6 percent) were in children under 12, according to the dashboard.
Of the new cases of people aged 12 and over, 41.2 percent were fully vaccinated.
The number of active cases with COVID-19 in Saskatchewan has dropped over the weekend, from 940 reported Saturday to 898 on Sunday.
The last time the number of known active cases was below 900 was on August 13, 2021, when there were 893 active cases.
Saskatoon Health Zone continues to have the highest number of known active cases (161), followed by the Southeast (149) and Central East (134).
The new cases reported on Sunday were in the following health areas:
- Northwest: four.
- Central North: five.
- Saskatoon: 11.
- Central East: 6.
- Regina: 9.
- South Central: four.
- Southeast: 10.
Residence information is expected for three new cases.
The seven-day average of new daily cases was 80 on Saturday, or 6.7 per 100,000 people.
Tests down, vaccination up
There are 129 people with COVID-19 in Saskatchewan hospitals in the province as of Sunday, including 36 in intensive care units in the province.
According to the dashboard, 68.2 percent of the 129 patients were not fully vaccinated.
There are also five Saskatchewan residents receiving ICU care outside the province, according to the provincial dashboard. Since Saturday’s update, a Saskatchewan patient has been repatriated.
The new test numbers fell for the third day in a row, according to Sunday’s update.
Healthcare workers administered 1,354 new tests for COVID-19, 465 fewer than reported the day before.
A total of 5,197 more people received a COVID-19 vaccine, 985 fewer than reported on Saturday.
According to Sunday’s update, 4,307 people received the first vaccine and 890 received the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
To date, health care workers have administered 12,708 doses to children ages five to 11, according to the provincial dashboard.
To date, 834,685 people across Saskatchewan have been fully immunized against COVID-19.
