Fauci says the omicron variant will inevitably appear in the US





Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease doctor and the president’s top medical adviser, said Sunday that it is inevitable that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will be discovered in the US. While no case of the variant has been detected so far in the US, there have been cases detected in Botswana, the UK, Italy, Germany, Belgium, Israel, the Netherlands, Australia and Hong Kong. “As we all know, when you have a virus that has already gone to many countries, it will inevitably be here,” Fauci told ABC. This week. “The question is: Will we be prepared for it?” The omicron variant was labeled as a “concern variant” by the World Health Organization on Friday, making it the first variant labeled as such since the delta variant appeared earlier this year. Fauci pointed out that much of the preparation for the omicron is similar to that for the delta variant. “If and when, and it will be when, he will come here, we hope we will be ready for him by increasing our skills through the vaccine, masking all the things we do and should do,” Fauci said. Part of the concern about the omicron variant has to do with mutations of the variant that has far more than any previous variant. Fauci said more data was needed to know for sure, but that “the mutation would strongly suggest that it would be more transmissible and that it could avoid … perhaps even antibodies caused by the vaccine.” By Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, says “there is no reason to panic” yet. Collins appeared on CNN State of the Union said he thinks people who have already been vaccinated “will probably be fine”, but scientists will likely need two or three weeks to determine this. Collins also stressed the need for people to be vaccinated and for those who are fully vaccinated to receive their boosting vaccines. “The booster essentially boosts your immune system’s capacity to recognize all sorts of different yeast proteins that have never been seen before,” Collins said. While both Fauci and Collins say it will take some time to determine the severity of the omicron variant, the US is deciding new travel restrictions in force. The restrictions are set to take effect on Monday. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

