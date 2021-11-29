The snowstorm leaves 61 stranded in a remote UK bar





Up on a hill in Yorkshire, England, a crowd filled a pub on Friday to listen to an Oasis homage group. Inside the pub, Tan Hill Inn, the beers were cold, the fires were heating up and the musicians were electric. But outside, the winds were howling and the snow was spinning. Pub-goers knew the forecast was dire, but not so much that snow piles of up to three feet would block the exits of the premises, said Nicola Townsend, general manager of the inns. After the homage group, Noasis, ended its group, local authorities said it was not safe to go home, Ms Townsend said Sunday night. So customers, group members and seven inn staff stayed overnight. And then another. And on Sunday evening, they were preparing to stay another.

Although the roads were not safe to travel, a group of off-road travelers took some parents home to their young children, said Ms. Townsend. A local mountain rescue team also helped evacuate a man who needed medical treatment for an ongoing condition.

This has left 61 people, mostly foreigners, trapped in the pub. To pass the time, they did quizzes in the pub, watching movies like Grease and Mamma Mia! and sang karaoke, said Mrs. Townsend. Many Oasis at the moment, she said, adding that attendees have begun to call the tribute group Snowasis. The band members had to cancel a performance on Saturday night because it had snowed. We have no way to get to our concert, the band said in Facebook.

They in the pub have enjoyed some beers, but no one is getting drunk and loud, Ms. Townsend said because they want to respect each other. Some of those who were stranded already had rooms in the guesthouse, while others had parked their motorcycles outside. The rest gathered in the living room, where they slept on sofas or on the floor. Employees supplied them with mattresses, blankets and pillows and kept fireplaces. They hope they can leave on Monday afternoon, but the problem, Ms Townsend said, is that a downed power line has blocked the road leading out of the remote pub. The pub is in Richmond, a town in North Yorkshire, which is more than 200 miles northwest of London.

Outside the pub, the UK has been plunged into the storm, which has been blamed for the deaths of at least three people who died in separate episodes on Friday. A man has died in Cumbria, England, after being hit by a tree police said there, while the other two a man inside Northern Ireland and a man inside Aberdeenshire, Scotland were hit by falling trees in their cars, authorities said. The storm has paralyzed parts of Britain’s electricity grid and is gone thousands without power. of Meeting Office, the British national weather service, has issued several warnings since Friday about strong winds and snow from the storm, which it called Storm Arwen.

The weather has not shown any stop signs for pub customers. or video on social media showed snow covering the door and cars parked outside, even though emergency workers seemed to be clearing a path to get out of the pub.

The episode has attracted attention from all over the world, and the inn has kept people updated on Facebook. In one post on Sunday night, he jokingly called the pub inmates and said some are at the breaking point. But Ms Townsend said that, for the most part, everyone seems to be very happy. The best way I can describe it is like being at a party with all your friends, she said, adding that the hostel would not be left without food because it reserves for the winter. The gathered have shared baked dinners, some beers and even a buffet (at home) with many different selected pieces, she said. The patrons have helped wash the dishes and got a collection for the staff. We will ALWAYS remember this wonderful group of people who came together and hope that, in challenging circumstances, they enjoyed what we all think was a life-changing experience, another Facebook post tha. This is not the first time people have snowed in the guesthouse. Ms Townsend said this also happened on New Year’s Day in 2010. Waitrose & Partners, a UK food chain, filmed a commercial at the guesthouse in 2017 featuring visitors to snow-covered pubs enjoying a meal together.

The group stuck in the pub may have started on Friday as strangers, but they will leave as friends, Ms. Townsend said, adding, We even talked about a reunion next year.

