U e M to resume personal teaching hours for students, fully vaccinated staff
Students are returning to private tutoring classes at the University of Manitoba starting the winter season, after nearly two years of distance education.
The university announced in a press release Friday that all students and staff will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and upload their vaccination certificate to be on campus.
Most of the school community has already done so, the university says. Approximately 72 percent of employees and 81 percent of students are fully vaccinated.
However, rapid testing alternatives will not be available to those who have not submitted their vaccination certificate unless they have received an approved exemption.
Students who have not completed their certification will be enrolled from personal courses during the winter. All employees who are required to be on campus and have not charged the vaccination certificate (or received an approved exemption) will be placed on unpaid leave.
““These measures underline the commitment of UM for the health and safety of our community by allowing us to unite and participate fully in the activities on campus”, it is said in the announcement.
Students and staff can get their vaccines on campus at the University Health Service.
The administration is asking students and staff to immediately upload their vaccination certificate if they have not already done so.
For the remainder of the fall season, students and staff who do not have at least two doses will need to have a negative COVID-19 test result before attending campus activities.
The University of Manitoba started the year with 10 to 15 percent of students studying in person, a spokesman at the time said.
There are about 30,000 students at Manitoba’s largest university.
